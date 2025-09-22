Ajman royal arranges private plane for UAE football fans to Qatar

Ajman's Sheikh Rashid bin Hamid Al Nuaimi has secured a private plane to transport UAE fans to Doha in Qatar, in support of the UAE national team in the Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup.

The generous move aims to help boost the morale of the national team, and support the country in the field of sports.

The UAE team is set to play against Oman and Qatar on October 11 and 14.

Earlier, the UAE Football Association launched a community campaign titled "A Homeland's Dream" to support the national team, also called the 'Whites' in their journey to the Asian play-offs for the 2026 World Cup.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association, earlier called on "our loyal fans to stand behind our teams in international competitions, and prepare to support the Whites next month, during their decisive journey towards the World Cup dream”.