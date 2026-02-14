Ajman Ruler inaugurates ‘Masfout Gate’ project under UAE villages development initiative

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, inaugurated the “Masfout Gate” project in the Masfout area, Ajman.

Masfout Village in Ajman was awarded the World’s Best Tourism Village 2025 title by UN Tourism, an achievement reflecting its distinction as an integrated tourism and development destination embodying the spirit of Emirati identity.

The Masfout Gate project adds new architectural and cultural value to the area, with the gateway set to become an iconic landmark that merges local heritage with contemporary identity and enhances Masfout’s presence on the UAE’s mountain and cultural tourism map.

The project was implemented by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development in cooperation with the Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman (MPDA), as part of efforts to promote sustainable development and enhance the quality of life in UAE villages and regions.

The project forms part of the Council’s strategic initiatives aimed at developing UAE villages, enhancing their services and vital facilities, and transforming them into attractive destinations that reflect national identity while keeping pace with modern development requirements.

Sheikh Humaid said that the Masfout Gate project represents a qualitative milestone in Ajman’s comprehensive development journey and embodies the UAE’s vision of achieving balanced development that benefits all regions of the country.

He noted that the project is not merely an architectural landmark but a gateway linking the authenticity of the past with the aspirations of the future, reflecting a firm commitment to enhancing quality of life and creating an ideal environment that combines modern living standards with the preservation of authentic heritage.

The project is built over an area of approximately 500 square metres and rises to a height of 16 metres. It features a 40-metre architectural walkway, forming an integrated urban edifice.

The Ruler of Ajman praised the efforts of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, chaired by Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, in implementing projects that contribute to the development of UAE villages and regions and enhance their status as global tourism and cultural destinations.

He added that Masfout Gate will significantly enhance the region’s position as a tourism and investment destination while preserving its natural character, serving present and future generations, and strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE in general and Ajman in particular as a place to live and visit.

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed stressed that the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan represent the foundation for achieving balanced development nationwide, ensuring that the benefits of progress reach all villages and regions, enhancing quality of life and social and economic stability within a comprehensive national vision that places people at the heart of development and prioritises sustainability for future generations.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed explained that the Masfout Gate project embodies this approach through an integrated development model that combines urban development with the promotion of the regions' cultural and natural identity, supporting tourism and economic activity while opening new horizons for the local community.

The project reinforces Masfout’s position as a distinguished mountain destination and strengthens the role of UAE villages as key drivers of national development.