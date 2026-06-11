Ajman announces holiday for Islamic new year; govt employees to get 3-day break

The Islamic Hijri year is a lunar one and the sighting of the first month on the calendar, Muharram, is set to take place on Monday, June 15

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 11 Jun 2026, 4:00 PM
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Government employees in Ajman will get paid leave on Monday, June 15, 2026, to mark the Islamic New Year (Hijri 1448 AH), authorities have announced.

The Ajman Government Human Resources Department stated that all government entities, departments, and institutions will observe the holiday, with official working hours resuming on Tuesday, June 16. As the holiday falls on a Monday, employees who get a Saturday-Sunday weekend will enjoy a three-day break.

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Previously, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation have also announced a public holiday for the Hijri New Year. Monday, June 15, 2026, will be an official holiday nationwide.

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In a separate announcement, Dubai said that public sector employees will get June 15, off too to celebrate the occasion.

The Islamic Hijri year is a lunar one and the sighting of the crescent of the first month on the calendar, Muharram, is set to take place on Monday, June 15, which corresponds to Dhul Hijjah 29.

According to UAE Astronomy Centre, the crescent will be visible with the naked eye from western Africa, southwestern Europe, and most places in the Americas. People in central and western Asia, most of Africa and Europe, however, will be able to sight the crescent using a telescope.

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