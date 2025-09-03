UAE: Ajman announces public holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday

The Department of Human Resources in the Ajman Government issued a circular to all government entities in the Emirate of Ajman regarding the holiday for the Prophet's Birthday for the year 1447 AH.

The circular stated that the holiday for the Prophet's birthday this year will be on Friday, September 5, making it a long holiday for Ajman residents.

On this occasion, the Department of Human Resources congratulated the leadership, government, and people of the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Arab and Islamic nations, praying to God that it may return to everyone with blessings and prosperity.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE government has announced a holiday for public and private sector employees on Friday, September 5, on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday. Most employees will get a three-day weekend as the holiday will be combined with the official weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has also announced that all government entities, departments, and institutions will observe a holiday on Friday, 13th Rabi Al Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to September 5, 2025, in commemoration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. The Department also stated that official duties will resume on Monday, September 8, 2025.