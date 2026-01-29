Toxic gas from generators can be risky if used indoors, Ajman Police warn

With the recent cold and rainy weather in the UAE, Ajman Police have warned residents about the dangers of using generators in closed or poorly ventilated areas.

Authorities explained that generators, while essential at times, can pose a 'silent danger' if safety precautions are not followed.

Ajman Police advised residents to keep generators at a safe distance, away from homes and windows to prevent the inhalation of toxic gases, including carbon monoxide, which is colourless and odourless but highly poisonous. Residents are also urged to perform regular maintenance and inspections to ensure the generator is operating safely.

Exposure to generator fumes can lead to serious health issues. Inhalation of carbon monoxide and other toxic gases can cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, confusion, loss of consciousness, and, in severe cases, death.

Ajman Police stressed that anyone who suspects exposure should immediately turn off the generator, leave the area, and call emergency services at 997.

Even brief exposure to toxic fumes can be fatal. There have been past instances of fatalities due to suffocation caused by carbon monoxide. In 2023, two domestic helpers died in Dubai after inhaling poisonous gas. Khaleej Times had also reported the death of three Pakistani men in Sharjah from carbon dioxide poisoning. Initial police investigations found a running generator inside the house.

Ajman Police urged residents to follow all safety guidelines to avoid accidents and protect themselves and their families from the hidden dangers of generator use.