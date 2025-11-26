  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Girl returns money she found in public place; Ajman Police honour honesty

When Shaimaa found the money, she immediately asked her elder sister to take her to the police station

Published: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 1:57 PM

Updated: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 2:04 PM

Ajman Police have honoured a young girl for her honesty after she returned a sum of money that she found in a public place, the authority said on Wednesday.

Authorities at Musherif Police Station presented the girl, named Shaima Ali, and officers posed with her holding the special reognition beside her father at the station, commending her positive attitude.

At the end of the meeting, he presented Shaima Ali with a certificate of appreciation and a gift in recognition of her honesty, and thanked her family for their role in instilling these high values.

When Shaimaa found the money, she immediately asked her elder sister to take her to the police station to return it, where she handed over the money to officers.

In comments on what Shaimaa did, Brigadier General Al Muhairi praised her actions, stressing that such behaviour reflects good upbringing and social awareness, and helps promote the culture of returning lost items and protecting public property.

Incidents of residents handing over items they found to the police is recurrent in the UAE. In September, Dubai Police honoured a student after he returned a lost wallet containing cash and a cheque valued at Dh200,000, while a citizen was also honoured for returning a lost passport and money he found in the emirate last April.