Free entry to museums, waiving fees: Ajman announces measures to boost tourism

As part of ongoing efforts to boost the tourism sector in Ajman, the emirate's Department of Tourism Development announced on Thursday, April 23, a comprehensive package of incentives and relief measures, including granting visitors free entry to all museums.

The facilitations include a wide range of exemptions for tourism establishments and cover operations, licensing, and marketing, contributing to supporting tourism facilities in the emirate.

According to the new package, the payment of tourism fees for touristic establishments will be deferred for six months, starting March 1, 2026. A "flexible payment" mechanism will also be activated to allow for clearing outstanding payments without any interests.

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All fees for event permits and licence renewals will be waived. Late fines for licence renewals will also be waived during the six months period. Moreover, tourism establishments will be exempted from exhibition fees for events organised by Ajman’s Department of Tourism, Culture & Media.

As for residents and visitors of Ajman, entry to museums in the emirate will be free of charge untill the end of the year.

The facilitations were taken under the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

“The package of facilitations aims to boost tourism activity in Ajman, support establishments, and enhance the quality of services for visitors," said Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation and Ajman Tourism Development.

As part of Ajman Vision 2030, the emirate is working to enhance its attractiveness and livability in addition to the performance of city operations and public services.