UAE: Marital disputes make up largest number of social cases, police say

He underlined the importance of ensuring dialogue and understanding for all parties concerned
The Social Support Centre of Ajman Police has amicably resolved 932 of 971 cases, in 2021.
It resolved 95.8 per cent of marital, familial and social disputes.
Captain Wafaa Khalil Al Hosani, Director of the Social Support Centre in Ajman, said to Khaleej Times, that this was a new achievement in addition to the centre's distinguished series of accomplishments.
She said that marital issues made up the largest number of cases, followed by family disputes.
Al Hosani added that members of the centre were able to reconcile litigants in a peacful manner. They could do so by relying upon the principle of tolerance, and the importance of family bonding.
The centre had organised 28 lectures on awareness for various segments of society. These were aimed at 2054 affiliates of different age groups, including citizens and residents of different nationalities within the country.
"All the cases had been resolved in a confidential and friendly manner. The efforts of the Social Support Center in Ajman Police are a national and moral duty and social responsibility towards members of society," she said.
