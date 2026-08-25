Ajman unveils instant digital contract cancellation service

Ajman Municipality and Planning Department has launched a unified digital service that allows customers to cancel all types of contracts through a single process, eliminating paperwork, staff review and approval waits once both parties consent electronically.

The initiative, available through the department’s Tasdeeq system, is designed to deliver what the authority describes as 100 per cent zero bureaucracy in contract cancellation services.

After the two contracting parties provide digital approval, the cancellation is completed automatically and immediately, without supporting documents, additional procedures or human intervention.

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Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, said the service forms part of the authority’s continued work to modernise rental services and simplify the customer journey.

“Unifying the cancellation of all types of digital contracts in one service helps reduce procedures and requirements, while accelerating transaction completion,” Al Nuaimi said.

He added that the fully digital process provides a smoother and more straightforward experience for customers by enabling contract cancellations to be finalised at the moment both parties approve the request.

Yousef Mohammed Al Sheiba Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Rental Regulation Sector at the department, said the move reflects Ajman’s wider use of digital solutions to improve service delivery and operational efficiency.

According to the department, the service shortens the customer journey for contract cancellations and supports a more flexible, innovative and efficient rental-services ecosystem.

It is also intended to advance Ajman’s broader digital-transformation agenda, improve customer experience and strengthen the quality of government services.