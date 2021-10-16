Ajman: Hundreds participate in duathlon challenge to promote sports

Ajman - The race took place in Al Zorah and included running and cycling

By Staff Reporter Published: Sat 16 Oct 2021, 11:16 AM

Hundreds of sports enthusiasts of various nationalities, ages and abilities participated in the second edition of the 'Ajman Duathlon' challenge on Friday.

Organised by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, in collaboration with Endurance Sports Services, the challenge was a part of the emirate's sports calendar, which was introduced to support and encourage sports and promote quality of life.

Many male and female contestants participated in the challenge, which included running and cycling.

The race took place in Al Zorah, under the following categories: long distance (10km running, 40km cycling, 5km running), sprint (5km running, 20 km cycling, 2.5km running) and super sprint (2.5km running, 10km cycling, 2.5km running). This offered amateurs and professionals an opportunity to participate in the challenge.

The duathlon challenge concluded by honouring the top three winners of each group, which was classified into age, open nationalities and locals.

Saud Aljasmi, director of events at the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stressed that the department constantly seeks opportunities to enrich the destination events calendar, aiming to harmonise the different sectors, achieve the UAE Sports Vision 2021 by maintaining a cohesive society that is proud of its belonging and identity, and highlight the importance of sports in social development.

Aljasmi added that the Ajman Duathlon and other sports and public events contribute to promoting tourism activity across the emirate.

He pointed out that Ajman has always demonstrated its capacity to organise various activities and events that create a positive impact on the tourism activity and the development of all its dynamic sectors.