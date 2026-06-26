Ajman announces flexible working hours for government employees in summer

The emirate of Ajman on June 26 also announced a flexible working hours system, reducing the number of hours to seven during peak summer.

The initiative will begin on June 29 and last till August 28 this year. Government employees will work from 7.30am to 2.30pm from Mondays to Thurdays and from 7.30am to 12pm (noon) on Fridays.

In a circular issued by the Ajman Government, the authority said that government entities may implemenkt flexible hours as long as an employee does not work fewer hours than prescribed.

Entities that operate under a shift-based system shall determine the official start and end times of shifts in accordance with the nature of their work and operational requirements, the circular added.

This move comes shortly after Dubai announced a similar initiative for its government employees.

Dubai initially launched this annual initiative that in 2024. Running from June 29 to September 10, 'Our Flexible Summer’ introduces two working models that allow government entities to balance employee needs with operational requirements while maintaining business continuity.

Midday work ban for workers

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation — as a way to support employees' wellbeing during peak summer heat — banned work under direct sunlight and in open areas across the UAE from 12.30pm to 3pm daily between June 15 and September 15.

The initiative has returned for the 22nd consecutive year in 2026 as part of efforts to protect workers during these months.

Companies found violating the rule will be fined Dh5,000 per worker, and can go up to a maximum of Dh50,000 if multiple workers are involved. Meanwhile, compliance will be monitored through smart digital tools, field inspection campaigns and awareness initiatives.

Members of the public can report violations or unsafe practices through MoHRE’s call centre on 600590000, the ministry’s website or its smart application.

Dubai has also made provisions for delivery riders who hustle across the city at all hours, making sure they are protected from the extreme heat. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded its network of temporary rest areas for delivery riders, allocating 23 locations across metro and bus stations to support workers during the annual midday work ban.

This year, the number of designated rest areas has increased by 53 per cent compared to 2025, with eight new locations added to accommodate the emirate’s rapidly growing delivery sector.