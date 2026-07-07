Drainage stations, green spaces, roads: What Ajman's Dh1.8-billion urban package includes

Ajman has launched an urban plan valued at Dh1.8 billion, including 30 projects, which focus on the expansion of green spaces, development of roads, and construction of rainwater drainage stations.

The Ajman Municipality Agenda AM30x30 was launched by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The emirate is targeting an increase in the average implementation of new roads by 43 per cent during 2026–2030 compared to the preceding period, in addition to a 33 per cent increase in the length of cycling tracks by 2030.

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The agenda represents an integrated urban roadmap that embodies the targets of Ajman Vision 2030. It includes:

Package One

Six main projects, including development of the Al Zorah area and vital streets. This includes:

Development of Al Zorah Roundabout

Development of Chinese Market Roundabout

Development of Al Humaidiya Street (Phase One)

Completion of Phase Three of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Street

Development of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Street

Construction of pedestrian bridges on Rashid bin Abdulaziz Street and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Street

Construction of stormwater drainage stations on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Street and in the Al Safiya area

Landscaping, irrigation, and planting of the Al Zorah and Al Qurm Promenade

Irrigation and planting of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Street

Irrigation and planting of Al Jarf Street

Package Two

This package includes eight main projects, focusing on the development of internal roads. These include:

Al Rashidiya roads (Phase One)

Road paving projects in the Masfout and Al Manama areas, and in the Al Rawdah, Al Mowaihat, Al Yasmeen, and Al Helio areas

Development of a stormwater drainage station on Sheikh Zayed Street

Irrigation and planting project on Al Salam Street

Package Three

This package focuses on four main projects:

Development of Al Tallah Street (Phase Two)

Development of roads in the Al Helio area

Construction of roads in the Mohamed bin Zayed residential area

Widening and maintenance of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street

Irrigation and planting of Al Hajin Street

Package Four

This package includes four main projects:

Expansion of cycling tracks in Ajman city, Masfout and Al Manama with a total length of 16km

Implementation of the Al Uqdah Walkway project

Package Five

This package focuses on projects that are aimed at expanding the green footprint and elevating the attractiveness of the urban landscape.

The initiatives seek to contribute to the objective of increasing per capita share of public facilities to 4.79 square metres per person by 2030.

The package includes construction of public parks and community spaces totalling 330,000sqm in the Mohamed bin Zayed 2, Masfout, Al Manama, Al Yasmeen, Al Humaidiya 2, Al Rawdah 1, Al Rawdah 2, Al Humaidiya 1, and Al Muntazi areas.

Sheikh Ammar said: “The journey of development in Ajman does not pause at any single project or achievement — it continues with an ambitious vision and ever-renewed projects that keep pace with the aspirations of Ajman’s people, its visitors, and those who call it home.”