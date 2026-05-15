Ajman Crown Prince grants Dh5 million to sports club after 'outstanding' performance

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, directed that a financial grant of Dh5 million be given to Ajman Club, in appreciation of the outstanding and honourable performance of the club’s first football team during the current football season, and the distinguished results and levels it has achieved.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Sports Club, appreciated the generosity of Sheikh Ammar and the continuous support that he gives to the club.

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Sheikh Rashid expressed his pride in the level the club has reached and the honourable performance it has delivered during the current season, stressing his full confidence in the board of directors, the technical and administrative staff and the players, and their ability to continue developing and achieving better results in the coming seasons, through serious and continuous teamwork.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said in a speech addressed to the club’s management and players: “We congratulate you on the results achieved this season. You have delivered a distinguished performance that reflects your abilities, determination, and teamwork spirit, in addition to the guidance of the coach and technical staff during the competitions, despite the many challenges that the team faced.”

He added: “You have proven that you are up to the challenge, and we are here to thank you for everything you have done during the season, and we assure you of our continued support. You bear a great responsibility, and you have performed well in various matches. Football is about winning and losing, but continuity, consistency, and stability are the secret to Ajman Club’s success, and we have great confidence in you to continue this approach and prepare better for the next season.”

Sheikh Rashid called on the players to focus on their sporting future, to commit to the club’s system and the concept of professionalism, and to pay attention to health and physical readiness, which will contribute to maintaining high levels of performance and reducing injuries, and will reflect positively on their careers in the first place, and on the team in general.

He said: "We have confidence in you, and that the results of next season will be better through the best possible preparation. I and the entire team will spare no effort in supporting and assisting you, as this is a duty and responsibility on all of us, and it is also your responsibility to prepare and get ready in the best possible way for next season."