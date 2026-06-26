Some Ajman Co-op shareholders with newborns to get Dh300 shopping credit monthly

Some Emirati families welcoming a baby this year could receive financial support under a new initiative launched by Ajman Co-op, which will provide eligible newborns with shopping credits worth Dh1,800 over six months.

The cooperative announced the “Newborn” initiative on Thursday as part of the UAE’s Year of the Family, offering Dh300 in monthly shopping credit for six months to each child born to shareholders between January 1 and December 31, 2026.

The monthly credits can be used to purchase essential household and baby items at any Ajman Co-op branch, helping families offset some of the costs associated with caring for a newborn.

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Applications will open on July 1, with benefits to be credited after applications are verified and approved. The cooperative said eligibility criteria and application procedures will be announced through its official channels.

Ayoub Mohammed Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Co-op, said the initiative reflects the cooperative’s commitment to supporting Emirati families and improving the quality of life of its shareholders.

“The cooperative’s role goes beyond retail services. We seek to support Emirati families through sustainable community initiatives that address shareholders’ needs at different stages of their lives while reinforcing the values of cooperation and social solidarity,” he said.

He added that the initiative was launched in line with the UAE’s Year of the Family, which focuses on strengthening family cohesion and supporting social wellbeing.

The “Newborn” programme is one of several community initiatives being introduced by Ajman Co-op this year as it expands its social responsibility programmes aimed at supporting shareholders and promoting family welfare.