Ajman announces August 28 paid holiday for public sector on Prophet's birthday

Friday, August 28, will be a public holiday for government employees in Ajman on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday.

The Ajman Government Human Resources Department announced that government entities, departments and institutions across the emirate will observe the holiday, with official duties resuming on Monday, August 31.

Prophet Muhammad’s birthday is among the occasions covered under the UAE’s public holiday calendar. The final date of Islamic holidays is confirmed through official announcements, as they follow the Hijri lunar calendar.

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The UAE earlier confirmed that Friday, August 28, will be a holiday for both public and private sector employees to commemorate Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

The break will give most UAE employees a three-day weekend, with Saturday and Sunday being their regular days off. Public sector employees in Sharjah already observe Fridays as part of their weekend schedule.

The long weekend also comes during the final week of the school summer break in the UAE, with the 2026-27 academic year set to begin on August 31.

The Prophet’s birthday is traditionally observed on 12 Rabi Al Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, in many Muslim-majority countries, including those in the Gulf.

When is the next UAE holiday?

After this holiday, residents can look forward to another extended break for UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) in December. With December 2 and 3 falling on Wednesday and Thursday, most employees will get a four-day break when combined with the weekend, while Sharjah residents could enjoy up to five days off due to their Friday-Saturday weekend.

What are transferable holidays?

A new law that came into effect at the beginning of 2025 allows certain public holidays to be transferred to the start or end of the working week if they fall mid-week, allowing people to enjoy longer, continuous breaks.

The UAE Cabinet has the authority to shift certain public holidays — with the exception of Eid holidays — that fall midweek to either the beginning or end of the week, potentially creating longer breaks for residents.

How Islamic holidays are decided

Islamic holidays in the UAE are determined based on the Hijri calendar, which follows lunar sightings. Each month begins after the sighting of the new moon.

The UAE Moon Sighting Committee meets on the 29th day of every Hijri month to observe the crescent and announce the start of the next Islamic month.