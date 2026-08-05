Ajman begins rollout of government-wide AI programme

Ajman has officially begun implementing its government-wide AI programme, marking a new phase in the emirate's efforts to integrate artificial intelligence across public sector entities.

The executive phase of the programme was announced by Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Member of the Executive Council and Leader of the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme.

The initiative aims to prepare government entities to adopt AI technologies through a structured institutional framework focused on governance, capacity building, digital enablement and the responsible use of emerging technologies.

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The rollout is expected to support government departments in incorporating AI into their operations, improving efficiency and enhancing public services while ensuring the technology is used responsibly.

The programme has a three-year implementation period, with four regulatory instruments approved in the first package. The programme's scope of work includes 8 pillars of Ajman Vision with a target of 100 AI initiatives.

First regulatory package

The announcement listed was the first package of the programe looks like.

The Programme Leader's Decision No. (1) of 2026

Formation of the Enablement and Governance Committees

Regulating the formation of the Executive Team

Distribution of competencies among the Programme's components

Announcement No. (1) of 2026

Launch of the Programme

The Programme's philosophy, purpose and concerned parties

Institutional integration and the coordinating reference framework

Executive Order No. (1) of 2026

Commencement of work and determination of timelines

Convening deadlines for the two Committees and the roles matrix

Naming of coordinators and preparation of the operational framework

The programme was first launched in May 2026 and the first coordination meeting took place. Adoption of the institutional model and the requirements of the first phase were determined in July.

The emirate is adopting the programme's first regulatory package and launching the executive phase in August.

The executive phase begins with:

Activating the Enablement and Governance Committees and the Executive Team

Appointing Programme Coordinators across Government Entities

Conducting a Comprehensive AI Use Inventory

Preparing the Unified Operational Framework and Initiative Approval Templates

"Today we enter a new phase focused on the institutional application of artificial intelligence, ensuring that technical capabilities are translated into tangible impact on developing government performance and elevating the quality of services — through an integrated system founded on governance, enablement and capacity building, in integration and coordination among government entities," Sheikh Humaid said.