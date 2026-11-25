Ajman government employees will get a five-day break on the occasion of UAE National Day, or Eid Al Etihad, with the government human resources department announcing three days off with the weekend.

The Ajman Government Human Resources Department declared that December 2 to 4 (Wednesday to Friday) will be a holiday for public sector employees. Along with the two-day weekend on Saturday and Sunday, this gives the employees a total of five days off work.

The department said that work will resume on Monday, December 7.

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Earlier, UAE's Federal Authority for Human Resources (FAHR) announced the same holiday dates for federal government employees. Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah too have made similar announcements, with workers getting a five-day long weekend.

While there has been no announcement about UAE National Day holidays for private sector employees so far, Dubai's private education authority KHDA has declared a five-day break for the occassion.

This is the last public holiday UAE residents will receive this year. Many workers and families are planning on using the break to travel, with some of the most popular destinations being UK, Switzerland and Maldives.