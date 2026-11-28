Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, has launched the Ajman Waterfront Programme, a 30km development spanning seven waterfronts.

The launch follows the completion of a Dh163-million beach development project by the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, which has significantly expanded Ajman Beach and added new recreational and public facilities.

Sheikh Ammar said the programme aims to create an integrated waterfront destination for residents and visitors, combining leisure, sport and environmental sustainability while enhancing the emirate's appeal as a place to live and visit.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During a briefing, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, outlined the project's facilities, green spaces and engineering and environmental features.

The development has expanded Ajman Beach from 55,000 square metres to 220,000 square metres, adding 165,000 square metres of beach and leisure space.

New facilities include a promenade along the breakwaters, a 2,500-metre pedestrian walkway and cycling track, and an accessible route allowing people of determination to reach the breakwater. The beach also features football and volleyball courts, family areas with shaded seating and 1,000 parking spaces along the Corniche.

The design incorporates elements inspired by Emirati heritage, including shaded structures, modern night-time lighting and blue pathways reflecting the movement of waves. Six artworks have also been installed along the waterfront, adding to its visual identity and supporting Ajman's ambitions to promote arts and culture under Vision 2030.

One of the project's distinctive features is a 2,500-metre sensory pathway made from more than one million intact seashells and oyster shells recovered from marine excavation and reclamation works. Embedded in concrete while retaining their natural forms, the shells have been repurposed to create a pathway up to 40cm wide.

Landscaping works covered 35,000 square metres, or 21 per cent of the beach, including 11,000 square metres of lawns and 24,000 square metres of flowering ground cover. The development also added 550 trees and shrubs.

The project involved extracting three million cubic metres of sand from the seabed, removing impurities and pumping it onto the site. It also used 368,000 tonnes of rock material in the coastal works, alongside the reuse of recovered shells for the sensory pathway.

The expanded waterfront is designed to provide more space for families, encourage outdoor activities and sports, and improve public access to Ajman's coastline, in line with Ajman Vision 2030 and the Ajman Urban Master Plan 2040.