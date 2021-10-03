Airline reschedules Dubai-India flights due to Cyclone Shaheen

UN deputy secretary-general lauds UAE’s role in supporting international efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
Oman Air has rescheduled around two dozen flights connecting to Dubai, the Indian Subcontinent, the Philippines and other Middle Eastern countries due to cyclone Shaheen on Sunday, October 3.
The Gulf country’s national carrier has rescheduled its flights on Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, Manila, Colombo, Dhaka, Amman, Chittagong, Trivandrum, Hyderabad, Chennai, Muscat, Cairo and Dar-es-Salaam routes.
In addition, flights scheduled to a number of domestic destinations have also been revised due to the cyclone.
“Due to exceptional weather conditions, a number of incoming and outgoing flights at Muscat International Airport have been rescheduled,” the Gulf carrier said.
Authorities in Oman have asked people in coastal areas to leave their homes and head to emergency shelters as the Gulf state braced for tropical storm Shaheen. The storm will intensify into a category 1 tropical cyclone.
The Omani National Committee for Emergency Management called for evacuations in the northern states of Barka and Saham and coastal areas including parts of the capital, Muscat, where Shaheen is forecast to strike on Sunday, bringing high winds and heavy rain.
