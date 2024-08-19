'Air traffic controller and restaurant owner': Emirati entrepreneurs with full-time jobs set up own businesses

The Flycatcher 30 can also be utilised for media coverage, capable of carrying professional cameras to capture live footage and transmit events
A new wave of Emirati entrepreneurs is emerging, skilfully balancing their traditional careers with new businesses. This dual commitment allows them to explore their passions while contributing to the economy.
At 32 years old, Ali Ibrahim has transformed his lifelong passion for cooking into a thriving restaurant business. His restaurant Ali Bhai Restaurant, which offers Indian cuisine with an Emirati twist, is not just a place to eat; it’s the culmination of his personal journey.
“I’ve been cooking since I was 10,” Ibrahim recalled. “My culinary journey started in my parents' kitchen, where I learned the craft of cooking traditional dishes.” After studying abroad, he would often make meals for friends, blending flavours and techniques he had encountered during his travels and being the designated chef of the friend group.
The idea to establish his restaurant came to him during the pandemic. “With travel restrictions, I saw an opportunity. Initially, it was just a business idea, but then I realised it was so much more,” he told Khaleej Times. Ibrahim decided to focus on Indian street food, a cuisine close to his heart.
Despite juggling a full-time job as an air traffic controller and his restaurant duties, Ibrahim’s determination shines through. “My sleep is a casualty of my commitments,” he said.
He faced challenges in restaurant management but found support through the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME).
“In my second year of business, I joined the establishment. The support made a significant difference in costs, and with their assistance, my business flourished. Now, I’m on the verge of opening a third branch,” he shared.
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME) plays a crucial role in this entrepreneurial wave. Launched 22 years ago by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai SME has cultivated a competitive environment for startups and supported over 16,000 new businesses across various sectors.
As the world moved toward a data-driven future, Saeed Al Jaberi, co-founder of Rimal Analytics, saw the critical role that data analytics and artificial intelligence would play in shaping industries, governance, and society at large. Al Jaberi founded his company with a clear mission: to be at the forefront of this transformation and contribute to the region's development through cutting-edge solutions.
Since joining the Dubai SME program in mid-2022, the 27-year-old has leveraged extensive experience in financial engineering and quantitative analysis to provide innovative solutions. “I wanted to tackle market challenges and create effective solutions,” he shared. Through his business, he aims to help organisations optimize operations and mitigate risks.
Al Jaberi is grateful for the guidance he’s received. “Having connected with experienced mentors has been invaluable. Their insights helped us avoid potential pitfalls,” he said. He credits significant support from the Dubai SME throughout their journey. “Their assistance was pivotal in refining our business model, translating ideas into actionable solutions,” he noted.
Looking ahead, Al Jaberi plans to enhance the company's offerings with new products centred on advanced data science and AI technologies. “We aim to launch these solutions in the next 12 to 18 months and are exploring opportunities in the GCC region while strengthening our foundation in the UAE,” he revealed.
While some choose to maintain their full-time jobs, others have decided to fully devote themselves to their entrepreneurial ventures. 47-year-old Ali Al Quizi’s company, AHSKA General Trading, consists of both his initials along the initials of his three children – which represents a commitment to build a legacy for his future generation(s).
What began as a part-time venture soon transformed into a full-time commitment. “In the first two years, I balanced my business with a full-time job alongside my cousins. However, witnessing the growth of my company made it hard to split my time. I realised I could not just be an occasional presence; I needed to pour my heart and soul into it,” he added. This realisation compelled him to leap into full-time entrepreneurship.
“Graduating with a degree in commercial specialisation ignited my passion for buying and selling,” he shared. However, the challenges posed by the pandemic tested his resilience. “That year was the toughest. While sales dwindled, collecting payments became a nightmare — it often took six months,” Al Quizi recalled.
Despite these setbacks, he persevered, leveraging his membership in Dubai SME to boost his business. “It helped me increase my buying and selling capacity significantly,” he explained. Al Quizi’s operations now include a focus on healthy snacks and beverages, aligning with current market trends.
“It’s not just about me; it’s for my kids,” he emphasized. “I did not build this brand solely for my benefit — it’s a legacy for my children. Every decision I make is aimed at creating a future for them, and thankfully, it’s working.”
