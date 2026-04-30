Air India Express restores more routes to UAE, resumes services to 4 Gulf states

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Flight services between India and parts of the Gulf are being restored, with more routes back in operation for travellers flying to and from the UAE, following major disruptions in global travel due to the US-Israel-Iran war.

Air India Express has announced the addition of flights across multiple sectors between India and the Gulf, including expanded connectivity to the UAE. The airline has also reinstated operations to Qatar and Bahrain, while continuing services to Oman and Saudi Arabia. The updated schedule came into effect on April 30, 2026.

Flights have resumed from several Indian cities, including Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram and Varanasi, strengthening links between India and the region.

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For UAE travellers, the expansion covers major airports across the country. Dubai will be connected with Kannur, Lucknow, Mangaluru and Tiruchirappalli. Abu Dhabi will see flights from Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru and Mumbai, while Sharjah will be linked with Amritsar, Jaipur, Kannur, Kozhikode and Varanasi.

Services will also continue to Ras Al Khaimah from Kochi and Kozhikode, and to Al Ain from Kozhikode, ensuring connectivity across multiple emirates.

Beyond the UAE, the airline will operate flights to Muscat from Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram. Services to Saudi Arabia include Jeddah from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kozhikode and Mangaluru, Riyadh from Kannur and Kochi, and Dammam from Kochi, Kozhikode and Mangaluru.

Flights to Bahrain and Qatar have also been reinstated, with connections from Kannur and Kozhikode, further restoring the airline’s Gulf network.