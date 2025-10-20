Fire on Air China flight shows why airlines are banning power bank use onboard

When smoke began seeping from the overhead compartment of an Air China flight from Hangzhou to Incheon last week, panic rippled through the cabin. Videos showed crew racing to extinguish flames from what investigators later identified as a lithium-battery fire. The aircraft diverted safely to Shanghai. No one was hurt, but the scare reignited a familiar aviation warning: small gadgets can cause big fires mid-air.

The incident has renewed global concern about lithium batteries and how they are packed for flights. UAE airlines are already ahead of the curve, having tightened rules in recent weeks.

IATA safety drive

The incident came just days after the International Air Transport Association (IATA) launched 'Travel Smart with Lithium Batteries', a global campaign promoting the safe handling of devices powered by rechargeable batteries.

“Lithium-powered devices are safe when handled properly, but they can pose a risk if damaged or packed incorrectly,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety and Security.

IATA’s passenger survey found 83 per cent of travellers carry a phone, 60 per cent a laptop, and 44 per cent a power bank. While 93 per cent of travellers consider themselves knowledgeable about the rules, half wrongly believe it’s okay to pack small lithium-powered devices in checked luggage, and 45 per cent believe incorrectly that power banks can go in checked bags.

IATA, which represents the world’s airlines, said many passengers don’t realise how many everyday items contain lithium batteries.

“Beyond mobile phones and laptops, lithium batteries power a wide range of personal and travel items, including tablets, e-readers, wireless headphones, smartwatches, fitness trackers, cameras, portable speakers, power banks, handheld gaming consoles, and electronic styluses. They’re also found in everyday personal-care items like electric toothbrushes, shavers, and hair-straighteners, as well as in e-cigarettes, handheld fans, torches, medical devices such as hearing aids and glucose monitors, and compact tools or gadgets like screwdrivers and laser pointers,” IATA noted.

What UAE airlines require

Dubai-based Emirates and flydubai banned the use of power banks on board all flights from October 1, 2025. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways also strictly prohibits the use of power banks during flights, including charging devices or recharging the power bank itself using aircraft power sockets.

Across all three UAE airlines, the following rules apply:

Only one power bank is allowed per customer.

It must be carried in hand baggage only, not checked luggage.

Devices over 100 Wh are strictly prohibited, with the watt-hour rating labelled, embossed, or printed on the device.

The power bank must be switched off and protected from short-circuit and unintentional activation.

Power banks cannot be placed in the overhead compartment and must be securely stored either in the seat pocket or under the seat in front, ensuring quick access and compliance with safety procedures.

Why power banks are fire hazards

According to Emirates, power banks rely on lithium-ion or lithium-polymer cells, which can overheat if overcharged or damaged. This can trigger a self-accelerating process called thermal runaway, potentially leading to fire or explosions.

As reported by Khaleej Times, safety experts have warned that thermal runaway can produce open flames reaching over 1,000°C, posing a serious hazard in the confined environment of an aircraft cabin. One expert described power banks as a significant fire risk when damaged or mishandled in flight.

How to do it right

From smartphones to shavers, lithium batteries power the devices shaping modern travel. But as the Air China incident shows, a single spark can turn routine flying into a safety emergency.

IATA highlights seven simple rules every traveller should follow:

Pack light: Only bring the devices and batteries you really need.

Stay alert: If a device is hot, smoking, or damaged, tell the crew or airport staff immediately.

Keep devices with you: Always carry phones, laptops, cameras, vapes (if allowed) and other battery-powered items in your hand baggage, not in checked baggage.

Protect loose batteries: Keep spare batteries and power banks in their original packaging, or cover terminals with tape to prevent short-circuits.

Gate check reminder: If your hand baggage is taken at the gate to be placed in the aircraft hold, remove all lithium batteries and devices first.

Check battery size: For larger batteries (over 100 watt-hours, such as those used in drones or power tools), check with your airline, as approval may be required.

Check airline rules: Always confirm your airline’s policies, as requirements can differ under local regulations.