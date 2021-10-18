Ain Dubai opening: Magical sunset views, live shows and fireworks in store for visitors

Photo: Supplied

Dubai - Entry to the plaza is free during the opening weekend

By Staff Report Published: Mon 18 Oct 2021, 10:24 AM Last updated: Mon 18 Oct 2021, 10:07 PM

Clear up those calendars — UAE residents and tourists have a lot to look forward to this weekend.

Ain Dubai, the world's largest and tallest observation wheel, opens on Thursday, October 21, and a host of exciting celebration events are set to take place.

Day 1: Thursday

The Ain Dubai Plaza doors open at 2pm on Thursday, where visitors can expect several entertainment activities for all to enjoy. Twelve food trucks will be stationed around the area from 2pm to 7pm.

From 8pm, DJ Dany Neville will play a set on stage, accompanied by several light shows taking place across the evening. The official opening celebration kicks off at 8.30pm with a stunning light and drone show and fireworks.

Guests who have pre-booked the 38-minute rotation in the state-of-the-art cabins can get their cameras ready for that magical sunset slot, which will be complemented by sunset beats across the plaza.

Day 2: Friday

On Friday, festivities kick off again at 2pm, with more entertainment across the day and throughout the evening, including artists from Flash Entertainment and Virgin Radio Dubai’s Regional Artist Spotlight (RAS) initiative.

RAS brings together the best musical talent under the spotlight of the biggest regional players in the field of entertainment to deliver music from across genres – think rap to rock and everything in between.

Ain Dubai will host several acts across the evening with the wheel and mesmerising light shows providing the perfect backdrop.

Ronald Drake, general manager of Ain Dubai, said: “We’ve seen the excitement across the city peak as we get closer to opening, so it was only fitting that we host an opening that was in line with all that Ain Dubai has to offer as the ultimate celebration destination."

Entry for opening weekend at the Ain Dubai Plaza is free for all. Tickets to experience Ain Dubai are sold separately starting Dh130, and can be purchased on www.aindubai.com.