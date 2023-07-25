‘AI’ was always a part of ‘DubAI,’ says Sheikh Hamdan

Emirate will host Dubai Assembly for Generative AI on October 11-12

by Angel Tesorero Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 4:58 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 5:00 PM

Dubai continues to push the boundaries of technological advancement as the city will host ‘Dubai Assembly for Generative AI’ on October 11-12, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan said: “AI was always a part of ‘DubAI’. Our city’s focus on future technologies has been integral to its DNA, giving us a world-class competitive edge that continues to push the boundaries of tech advancements.

“We want to lead the world in embracing AI, to unleash positive, impactful changes that best serve Dubai, the region and beyond,” he underlined.

Generative AI or machine learning are algorithms such as ChatGPT that can be used to create new content, including audio, code, images, text, simulations, and videos.

The upcoming event “will deep dive into this technology like never before, placing Dubai at the forefront of this rapidly growing sector,” Sheikh Hamdan noted.

Accelerating AI adoption

Last month, Sheikh Hamdan launched the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence to assist government entities accelerate AI adoption.

The AI market in the Middle East is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. According to global accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), AI is projected to contribute close to 14 per cent of the UAE’s national GDP by 2030, while the Middle East is expected to capture 2 per cent of the total global benefits of AI in 2030, which is estimated to reach $320 billion.

The Dubai Centre for AI is expected to train around 1,000 government employees from over 30 government entities on Generative AI. It is also expected to boost tge productivity of government employees and support more than 20 local and global advanced technology startups.

“We aim to see practical applications of generative AI technologies in our government sector. Technological development is moving very rapidly, and in Dubai we are determined to be just as fast in testing and harnessing it for the benefit of society. We want new AI-powered government tools to have a clear impact and tangible results,” Sheikh Hamdan said back in June.

