AI vs drugs: How technology helps UAE fight narcotics networks on dark web

The UAE has launched one of the most comprehensive anti-drug strategies in the region, deploying artificial intelligence, smart border scanning systems, and a nationwide community partnership campaign to confront a rapidly evolving global threat.

The National Anti-Drugs Strategy 2024-2031 comes as drug traffickers increasingly exploit digital platforms, encrypted messaging apps, and the dark web to reach adolescents and as the concealment of psychoactive substances inside e-cigarettes and vapes makes detection by families and authorities significantly more difficult.

Recent statistical studies confirm that vaping increases the likelihood of abusing other illicit substances, raising urgent alarm bells for parents, schools, and policymakers across the Emirates.

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Deterrence and tech-driven proactivity

The UAE’s new framework leverages data and AI to spearhead enforcement efforts. Security agencies now rely on the latest technologies to monitor and analyse smuggling patterns across digital spaces. They are actively tracking down and dismantling drug-dealing accounts on social networks, working in close coordination with international partners.

Furthermore, the UAE has intensified strict border controls by tightening customs and security through smart scanning systems. These advanced technologies are capable of detecting hidden shipments and complex chemical substances before they ever cross the nation’s borders.



A global alarm



Latest data from international organisations reveals an unprecedented surge in new synthetic drugs. Reports by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) indicate that over 1,200 new synthetic substances have been identified.

These lab-made poisons now dominate the modern drug market due to their low production costs and ease of manufacturing. As a result, these substances have become the leading cause of death among youth and middle-aged demographics in several Western societies, ranking above physical diseases and traffic accidents.



Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) attributes a substantial portion of global overdose fatalities to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin.

The extreme danger lies not only in its high toxicity but also in illicit labs’ inability to measure the exact ratios of the chemicals within these substances. A microscopic error of just one milligramme during formulation can instantly turn a stimulant or sedative into a fatal poison upon the very first use.



From a medical and behavioural perspective, the US National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) explains that substances like crystal meth (shabu) or ‘Chemical’ inflict what can be described as a biological hijacking of the brain.

These substances trigger a massive, sudden spike in dopamine levels by up to 1,200 per cent. This shocking surge instantly destroys natural dopamine receptors, forcing the brain to biologically reprogramme itself, stripping away human free will and creating compulsive dependency from the very first dose.

Building collective immunity

Globally, these challenges have driven the number of drug users to 316 million people (aged 15 to 64), representing 6 per cent of the world’s population in this age group. This reflects a staggering 28 per cent surge over the past decade that far outpaces global population growth, indicating that the footprint of addiction is continuously expanding to ensnare new demographics.

As part of its strategy to build ‘collective immunity’ against this surge, the UAE focuses on fostering a comprehensive partnership among all community institutions, starting with families and schools. It coordinates efforts across all relevant entities to build self-protection among young people through specialised awareness programmes that equip them with the knowledge and the confidence to say no to any deception. The approach also focuses on training families in early detection and intervention skills.

To eliminate loopholes and prevent illegal medical exploitation, the UAE has also developed a national platform for controlled medications to ensure the responsible and safe use of prescription drugs that could lead to addiction if misused.

Treatment and rehabilitation

Through these key pillars, the UAE model has successfully shifted the approach from criminalisation to empowerment and care. Treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration are key cornerstones of the strategy. The nation provides advanced, confidential rehabilitation environments that ensure recovering individuals return to society as upright, productive citizens.

This is coupled with occupational and social integration which supports recovery, facilitates entry into the job market and minimises the potential for relapse, alongside ongoing efforts to reduce the social stigma associated with past addiction. Rather than addressing the matter solely as a security issue, the UAE tackles the human and social root causes of the problem to achieve a drug-free society.

Through the Hisn service at (80044), the National Drug Enforcement Authority offers a safe place and hope for those seeking treatment and rehabilitation. The service guarantees absolute confidentiality, complete privacy, world-class medical and rehabilitation care, and total exemption from criminal liability.