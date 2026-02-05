Soon, AI engineer at DEWA to help reduce operational costs, enhance reliability

A 'virtual engineer' will start working at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) in June 2026. This was announced as the latest pioneering initiative in the field of artificial intelligence during a keynote speech at the World Government Summit.

The 'engineer' is a sophisticated AI system designed to monitor and improve the performance of DEWA’s power generation assets, marking a new era of smart technology in the energy sector.

The engineer, which is expected to be operational by 2026, will function as an experienced expert, providing predictive alerts, root cause analysis, and performance improvement recommendations.

The system will leverage machine learning to analyze vast amounts of data from DEWA's power plants, enabling proactive maintenance and optimizing operational efficiency. This will contribute to reducing operational costs and enhancing the reliability of the power grid.

The announcement is part of DEWA’s broader strategy to integrate artificial intelligence across its operations, from production to transmission and distribution. The authority is committed to making DEWA the world’s first fully AI-powered utility.

During the speech, the official also highlighted DEWA’s other significant achievements in the field of AI, including the use of AI in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park.

AI is being used to improve the efficiency of solar panels, predict energy production, and optimize energy storage.

DEWA's digital arm, Digital DEWA, is at the forefront of these innovations, with initiatives like the world’s largest green data center and the "Rammas" virtual employee, which has already answered over a 12 million customer inquiries.

The speech emphasized the UAE's leadership in AI, citing reports from Microsoft and Oxford Insights that rank the UAE first globally in the use of AI tools and among the top countries in the Government AI Readiness Index for 2025.

The official also mentioned DEWA's commitment to achieving the UAE’s climate neutrality goals by 2050 achieving 100% clean energy and making Dubai a global hub for sustainability and artificial intelligence, in line with the vision of the UAE's leadership.