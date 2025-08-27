UAE: 40% employees say AI allows them more free time to engage with colleagues

The use of artificial intelligence is growing in the UAE workplace as nearly eight out of 10 professionals — 80 per cent — use AI in 2025 compared to 56 per cent last year, according to new research from LinkedIn.

This increased use of AI placed the UAE second in the world in terms of highest adoption rate of AI after India.

Interestingly, nearly four out of 10 UAE professionals — 39 per cent — say that AI has freed up more time to engage with colleagues as it is helping people work smarter.

This study covered 14 global markets, including the UK, Australia, France, Germany, India, the USA, Italy, Spain, Singapore, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Brazil.

“UAE professionals are working hard to stay ahead of the curve, often learning AI skills on their own time and dime,” said Ali Matar, growth markets leader for Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) at LinkedIn.

“This rapid shift brings pressure, but it also reflects a real hunger for growth. In moments of change, people naturally turn to their networks — not just for advice, but for reassurance, shared experience, and support that AI can’t offer. That human connection is what helps build confidence and momentum as they navigate the new world of work,” he said.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications at the Government of the UAE, has said that the usage of AI in the UAE and other developed countries is nearly 100 per cent.

“AI usage is closer to 100 per cent in the UAE or some advanced countries. This is because today what answers your questions is mostly Google. This is an AI search engine. We get our content on platforms like YouTube, Facebook and others. So, AI is embedded in everything that we do,” Al Olama said during a fireside chat on the second day of the Capital Market Summit in Dubai in May 2025.

Learning AI as a ‘second job’

While there is a clear uptick with the wider AI adoption in the UAE, the LinkedIn study found that many professionals are feeling the strain of keeping pace with evolving demands. An overwhelming 73 per cent of professionals describe learning new AI skills as “having a second job” and 61 per cent believe they are not yet leveraging AI to its fullest potential at work.

However, the majority of employees said they are more confident to use AI this year compared to last year.

The study revealed that more than three-quarters of professionals — 77 per cent— express optimism about how AI can enhance their daily work, while 81 per cent enjoy experimenting with AI and learning new skills every day. Additionally, 73 per cent report using AI more frequently and confidently than they did just a year ago.

Nearly three-quarters professionals said they’re investing personal time and resources, using free tools and employer-led training. But the pace of change is creating pressure as nearly half — 48.4 per cent — feel mounting expectations and 65 per cent feel pushed to use AI in more advanced and creative ways.

Personal connections

Despite the rise of AI, human connection continues to shape career paths in the UAE. A large majority — 85 per cent — say trusted colleagues offer insights AI can’t, and 82 per cent believe personal connections carry more weight in hiring than qualifications.

This is especially true for those starting out, with 74 per cent saying relationships are more critical than ever for early-career success. And the impact is real: one in three UAE professionals have landed a job or advanced their career thanks to support from their network.

As AI continues to transform the world of work, UAE professionals are recognising its role as a powerful enabler, not a replacement. Nearly eight out of 10 professional — 79 per cent — say a supportive environment is more important than ever, and nearly 1 in 3 are turning to online communities to stay connected.

Encouragingly, 39 per cent say AI has freed up more time to engage with colleagues. AI is helping people work smarter — but it’s the human touch that builds trust, drives teams forward, and creates lasting impact.