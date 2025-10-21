10 AI systems UAE is rolling out to make life easier for residents, catch violators

This year, the UAE has surpassed countries such as the UK, the US, and all other Arab nations in the World Happiness Index, securing the 21st rank. This remarkable achievement stems not only from the nation’s strong sense of community but also from the government’s proactive efforts to make residents’ lives simpler and safer.

Central to this success is the government’s effective use of artificial intelligence, which has helped streamline services and enhance efficiency across sectors.

While authorities employ a range of advanced techniques, here are 10 recent advancements that the UAE has made:

1. Catching visa violators

A new fleet of cars equipped with a system that captures facial images in real time and processes them immediately will soon be deployed in the UAE. Advanced artificial intelligence algorithms analyse facial features with high speed and precision, ensuring accurate identification.

The vehicle’s recognition system can identify wanted persons instantly through sophisticated pattern matching. A smart alert system sends immediate notifications when a match is found with any individual’s record in the database, allowing for a rapid response.

The internal dashboard uses predictive technology to support direct decision-making and maintains a secure, direct link to the authority’s databases to ensure processing accuracy.

2. Barrierless parking system

Abu Dhabi's parking management and road toll operator, Q Mobility, recently unveiled its 'Zero Barrier AI Parking' at Gitex Global.

The Zero Barrier AI Parking system uses automatic licence plate recognition, smart cameras, automated payment systems and real-time traffic management to offer a seamless parking experience.

3. Cloud seeding accurately

A UAE-backed international research project is using artificial intelligence and advanced modelling to assess cloud seedability in near real-time, aiming to make rain enhancement more precise and effective. The project is funded by the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP).

4. 'Red carpet' immigration

Hate standing in long queues at the airport? Soon, you'll be able to breeze past immigration.

Dubai International Airport has installed a new AI system that operates without counters, document checks, or passport scans. Instead, passengers walked down a corridor while discreet sensors scanned their faces.

The smart corridor can handle up to 10 passengers simultaneously, and passengers at DXB can clear passport control in just 6 to 14 seconds.

5. Detect seatbelt, mobile phone violations

Dubai Police showcased an Intelligent Traffic System at Gitex this year that automatically detects traffic violations without human intervention.

The AI-powered platform analyses live footage to identify offences in real time and assess how well drivers follow road rules.

The system can detect five key offences: not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone while driving, obstructing traffic flow, stopping in the middle of the road without reason, and failing to maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

6. Reduce delivery bike accidents by half

An AI-driven project will reduce motorcycle accidents by at least 50 per cent, which will install cameras, face recognition and telematics systems to ensure that riders are qualified, driving safe and are staying with the location limits prescribed for them.

Facial recognition systems on the bike will detect when the riders are using their phones or not paying attention to the road.

According to Saeed, there will also be a geofencing tag on the motorcycle to ensure that riders do not go outside their delivery radius.

The system is currently being tested on 12,000 bikes from various delivery platforms in its pilot stage.

7. Cut down on your electric, water bill

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has launched an updated version of the Smart Living Programme, which allows consumers to know whether they are consuming more or less electricity and water than their neighbours.

“Based on data and artificial intelligence, it will take your consumption and compare it with your neighbourhoods', and give you recommendations and tips on how to reduce consumption to reach the same level as in your neighbourhood,” Dr Ali Rashed Bin Ghaith Alsuwaidi, chief innovation officer, Dewa, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

8. AI-powered patient risk profile

Abu Dhabi is using artificial intelligence to help residents live longer, healthier lives by predicting the risk of diseases like diabetes and cancer even before symptoms appear.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has rolled out an AI-powered patient risk profile across all hospitals and clinics, enabling doctors to make early interventions based on lifelong medical data.

The tool analyses data drawn from an individual’s entire health record since birth, identifying subtle patterns even humans might miss.

9. Faster processing of work permits

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launched an artificial intelligence-powered system, 'Eye', that automates the processing of work permit applications.

The system uses an AI Agent to verify documents such as personal photos, passports, and academic certificates, ensuring their accuracy and authenticity. By analysing and cross-checking information automatically, it streamlines administrative procedures, accelerates approvals, and minimises human error.

10. Training leaders of tomorrow

Artificial intelligence is also becoming central to how future public leaders in the UAE are trained. The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government has unveiled School 5.0, an initiative that integrates AI across academic and administrative operations, equips students with the tools to use the technology effectively, and reimagines leadership education for a data-driven future.

Students and staff will learn to use AI as a tool to enhance learning and decision-making rather than as a limitation. “We are training students to use AI effectively, ensuring proper assessment of their skills and maximising its benefits,” Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, explained.