AI, stablecoins, tokenisation reshape financial services at BIT Summit in Dubai

More than 300 banking, fintech and financial services leaders gather at the Banking Innovation & Technology Summit to examine how capital, currency and AI are changing the sector

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 6 Oct 2026, 9:34 AM
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More than 300 senior banking, fintech and financial services leaders have gathered in Dubai for the Banking Innovation & Technology Summit (BIT) 2026, as the industry looks at how artificial intelligence, digital currencies and new forms of capital are reshaping financial services.

Opening the summit, Ted Kemp, Chief Content Officer, Khaleej Times, said BIT was designed to bring together the people making decisions about the future of finance and create a space where industry leaders could openly debate the changes facing the sector.

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“BIT brings the people who are actually deciding that into one room and lets them disagree with each other in public for a change,” Kemp said.

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This year’s summit is centred on the theme of “reimagining financial services in a new global order”, with discussions spanning capital, currency and the growing role of AI in driving financial growth.

Tracking where money is moving

Kemp said the opening sessions would focus on capital and currency, including how global capital is moving across markets and financial corridors.

“We open this morning with capital and currency, tracing where global capital is actually choosing to land,” he said.

The discussions will also examine how money is moving through digital channels, including mobile wallets, and how technology is expanding access to credit for people who were previously underserved.

“We're following money as it moves across corridors and mobile wallets and into credit people couldn't access before,” Kemp said.

The developments come as financial institutions globally face growing pressure to rethink traditional models of banking and payments, while fintech platforms and digital financial services continue to change how consumers and businesses access and move money.

From stablecoins to tokenised assets

The summit, presented by Airpay, will then turn to the changing nature of currency, including technologies that are moving beyond experimentation into real-world financial transactions.

Kemp said discussions would include stablecoins being used to settle actual transactions, as well as the tokenisation of assets.

“And then we'll turn to how currency itself is being reinvented,” he said.

“We're talking about stablecoin settling real transactions. We're talking about the tokenizations of assets that used to just sit still.”

The discussions reflect a broader shift in financial services, where digital assets, blockchain-based infrastructure and artificial intelligence are increasingly being examined not simply as emerging technologies, but as tools that could alter how money, assets and financial services operate.

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