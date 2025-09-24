UAE: AI in social work? Experts warn of risks that could shake public trust

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a key tool in social work and social protection, promising to streamline administrative tasks and free workers to focus on client care. At the Social Care Forum in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, experts warned that while AI can boost efficiency, its adoption must include human oversight, proper training, and safeguards to protect sensitive data and maintain public trust.

Raphaela Hyee, an economist at the OECD, highlighted the risks of opaque AI systems, often described as “black boxes", where the decision-making process is unclear. “Insecure people need to trust the system. Safe adoption of AI depends on understanding how decisions are made, which is often very difficult,” she said.

Hyee cited the UK Post Office scandal as a cautionary example. “A technology implemented to manage daily accounts malfunctioned, and post office workers were wrongly accused of criminal conduct. This shows how critical human oversight is in sensitive settings, including social work,” she added.

AI has already been used successfully to reduce administrative workloads. Hyee pointed to the London Borough’s AI-assisted note-taking system, which cut social workers’ report preparation time from one to two hours down to just 22 minutes.

“Social workers reported that they were less stressed and could focus more on clients. For staff with dyslexia, the system was especially helpful,” she said. Similar initiatives in Germany have helped automate routine office processes, while in Austria, poorly designed AI increased stress by leaving workers only with complex cases.

Dr Asma Al Azri, Executive Director of the Family Cases Sector at the Family Care Authority in Abu Dhabi, stressed that technology adoption must consider the wellbeing of those who use it.

“Every social worker should know what makes them feel resilient and supported. AI can help reduce workload, but it’s equally important to provide counseling, peer support, and professional development,” she said. Dr Asma added that empowering social workers through adequate training and support strengthens both service delivery and the wider community.

Andrea Petrelli, a labour economist with the International Labour Organisation, said AI could help address global shortages in health and social care workers.

“Globally, 2.1 billion people are in need of care, a figure expected to rise to 2.3 billion by 2030. AI can automate repetitive tasks, giving social and health care professionals more time for meaningful interactions with clients,” he said.

Petrelli emphasised that the technology must be complemented by proper policy frameworks, clear accountability, and workforce training. “Workers need digital skills, a basic understanding of AI, and the ability to apply independent judgment. Without these safeguards, AI could compromise both professional autonomy and service quality,” he added.

Experts also stressed the importance of involving service users in AI system design. “Including beneficiaries in the design process ensures the tools serve their needs without introducing bias or excluding vulnerable groups,” Hyee said.

Both she and Petrelli highlighted that AI cannot replace human judgment but should be deployed as a support tool to improve efficiency and outcomes in social protection.

While AI adoption in social services offers significant promise, panelists noted challenges, including data privacy, interoperability with existing systems, and cross-agency collaboration. “The potential of AI is huge, from faster access to services to better resource allocation,” Petrelli said. “But it requires careful management, regulatory frameworks, and investment in digital literacy to ensure it benefits both staff and the people they serve.”

As the UAE explores digital adoption in social protection, experts concluded that success will depend on balancing technological innovation with ethical oversight. Hyee summed it up: “AI can help make social services more effective, but it is not a replacement for human judgment. The most important thing is to maintain trust, protect sensitive data, and keep social workers at the centre of the process.”