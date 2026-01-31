AI to shape Ajman's urban planning and development, help preserve emirate's identity

AI (artificial intelligence) and stronger community participation are set to play a central role in shaping Ajman, as urban planners and policy experts outlined a series of recommendations aimed at making development more data-driven, inclusive and sustainable.

The direction emerged at the 10th Ajman International Urban Planning Conference, organised by Ajman Municipality and Planning Department under the theme 'From Our History, We Plan Our future: Between Heritage, Art and Creativity, Innovation and the Future.'

The conference concluded with six key recommendations spanning urban planning, community and family considerations, and arts and heritage.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dr Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, executive director of the Infrastructure Development Sector at the department and Chairman of the Conference's Higher Committee, said the recommendations would serve as a practical framework to guide future urban planning policies in Ajman.

He noted that the outcomes would be submitted to the leadership to support upcoming development strategies. More than 40 speakers and experts from the UAE and abroad participated in the event, alongside academics, urban specialists and decision-makers, with discussions focusing on how cities can balance rapid growth with social, cultural and environmental priorities.

Participants stressed that effective urban planning must extend beyond infrastructure to address broader social and community needs. They called for enhanced public engagement at all stages of the planning process, enabling residents to contribute to identifying priorities and shaping long-term visions for their neighbourhoods.

The conference also highlighted the importance of closer coordination between government entities, the private sector and the wider community, with participants noting that integrated efforts and knowledge-sharing are essential to delivering efficient and sustainable urban projects.

Embedding art and heritage

Another major theme focused on embedding art and heritage into urban planning from the earliest stages, rather than treating them as decorative elements. Experts said this approach helps preserve a city’s identity while accommodating modern development.

Participants further urged planners to safeguard architectural heritage amid rapid urban expansion, recommending its integration into contemporary projects to strike a balance between development needs and the preservation of local identity and collective memory.

Drawing on lessons from traditional urban environments, the conference called for renewed attention to human-scale planning, social cohesion and sustainability principles rooted in historic urban fabric.

The conference concluded with a strong emphasis on leveraging data, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to improve planning efficiency and support the development of resilient, adaptable and future-ready urban models for Ajman.