UAE AI Office debunks social media claims about fake government website

The UAE AI Office has issued a statement debunking social media claims that a government website is fraudulent and confirming that it is an authentic website belonging to an official government entity.

These claims are false, the authority clarified, adding that the website belongs to an official government entity. Members of the public are urged to verify information before sharing it and to rely on official sources to confirm its accuracy.

On its official Instagram page, the UAE AI Office, which was launched as a new federal body to oversee artificial intelligence and data authority in June 2026, reposted several social media users that shared a screenshot of the message relevant to the false claims.

Recently, the UAE announced plans to train 80,000 government employees in Agentic AI. This will equip the public sector workforce with skills to integrate AI into daily operations and service delivery.

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What are the false claims about?

Residents received an SMS that invites them to visit a website to participate in UAE Vibe Codes, an intiative to engage the public in AI learning, as part of UAE Codes Day on October 29. Held this year under the theme "Vibe Coding", the UAE Codes Day empowers individuals across society to transform their ideas into websites and digital applications using artificial intelligence in just minutes, without requiring prior programming experience.

Posts that circulated on social media claimed the website is faudulent. Take a look at the authentic SMS:

Following the clarification statement by the UAE AI Office, netizens helped in debunking the false claims. In one post, one user logged in to the website, saying it enables visitors to attend a 10-minute coding course before receiving a certificate.

The UAE AI Office also shared photos of certificates of many residents who completed the AI for All course.