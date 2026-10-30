UAE AI Office debunks social media claims about fake government website

Members of the public are urged to verify information before sharing it and to rely on official sources to confirm its accuracy

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Oct 2026, 1:41 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The UAE AI Office has issued a statement debunking social media claims that a government website is fraudulent and confirming that it is an authentic website belonging to an official government entity.

These claims are false, the authority clarified, adding that the website belongs to an official government entity. Members of the public are urged to verify information before sharing it and to rely on official sources to confirm its accuracy.

Recommended For You

Any Israeli-led attack in Gulf would be 'devastating' for global markets: Iran FM

Any Israeli-led attack in Gulf would be 'devastating' for global markets: Iran FM

UAE petrol prices: Could fuel cross previous record high of Dh4.63 a litre in November?

UAE petrol prices: Could fuel cross previous record high of Dh4.63 a litre in November?

3 tankers catch fire after hitting naval mines in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC

3 tankers catch fire after hitting naval mines in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC

UAE President honours flydubai FZ1073 crew with Order of Zayed II for their courage

UAE President honours flydubai FZ1073 crew with Order of Zayed II for their courage

Houthis attack Aden airport, Saudi strikes hit petrol station

Houthis attack Aden airport, Saudi strikes hit petrol station

 

On its official Instagram page, the UAE AI Office, which was launched as a new federal body to oversee artificial intelligence and data authority in June 2026, reposted several social media users that shared a screenshot of the message relevant to the false claims.

Recently, the UAE announced plans to train 80,000 government employees in Agentic AI. This will equip the public sector workforce with skills to integrate AI into daily operations and service delivery.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

What are the false claims about?

Residents received an SMS that invites them to visit a website to participate in UAE Vibe Codes, an intiative to engage the public in AI learning, as part of UAE Codes Day on October 29. Held this year under the theme "Vibe Coding", the UAE Codes Day empowers individuals across society to transform their ideas into websites and digital applications using artificial intelligence in just minutes, without requiring prior programming experience.

Posts that circulated on social media claimed the website is faudulent. Take a look at the authentic SMS:

Following the clarification statement by the UAE AI Office, netizens helped in debunking the false claims. In one post, one user logged in to the website, saying it enables visitors to attend a 10-minute coding course before receiving a certificate.

The UAE AI Office also shared photos of certificates of many residents who completed the AI for All course.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

3 tankers catch fire after hitting naval mines in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC

2

UAE gives life sentences to 8 for supplying weapons to Sudan army, money laundering

3

Houthis attack Aden airport, Saudi strikes hit petrol station

4

UAE petrol prices: Could fuel cross previous record high of Dh4.63 a litre in November?

5

UAE is your country, President Sheikh Mohamed tells flydubai crew in viral video