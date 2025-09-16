  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 16, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 24, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.2°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

UAE scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

Instead of analysing text, like today’s popular AI language models, the system analyses images of the Sun to identify patterns linked to solar wind changes

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 3:31 PM

Top Stories

Qatar, 15 other countries warn against attack on Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

Qatar, 15 other countries warn against attack on Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

Israeli military strikes Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah

Israeli military strikes Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah

‘Tinder Swindler’ arrested in Georgia after Dubai claim he’d 'never see prison again'

‘Tinder Swindler’ arrested in Georgia after Dubai claim he’d 'never see prison again'

Scientists at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) have developed an AI model that can forecast solar wind speeds up to four days in advance — significantly more accurately than current methods. The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series.

The NYUAD team, led by Postdoctoral Associate Dattaraj Dhuri and Co-Principal Investigator at the Center for Space Science (CASS) Shravan Hanasoge, trained their AI model using high-resolution ultraviolet (UV) images from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, combined with historical records of solar wind.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

New Nepal PM vows to follow protesters' demands to 'end corruption'

thumb-image

Dubai tenants get 1 month's free rent, better deals as landlords adjust to rising supply

thumb-image

Two trains derail in Russia in separate incidents; one driver dead

thumb-image

Gaza aid flotilla carrying Greta Thunberg departs Tunisia

thumb-image

Musk's Starlink service back up after brief outage affects thousands of users

 

Instead of analysing text, like today’s popular AI language models, the system analyses images of the Sun to identify patterns linked to solar wind changes.

The result is a 45 per cent improvement in forecast accuracy compared to current operational models, and a 20 per cent improvement over previous AI-based approaches.

“This is a major step forward in protecting the satellites, navigation systems, and power infrastructure that modern life depends on,” said Dhuri, lead author of the study. “By combining advanced AI with solar observations, we can give early warnings that help safeguard critical technology on Earth and in space.”