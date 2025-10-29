UAE launches new AI training initiative with Google to equip residents with future skills

A new 'AI for ALL' initiative has been launched in UAE to hold comprehensive AI training programmes for all ages.

The programmes, set to be conducted throughout 2026, will be organised by UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office in collaboration with Google. The initiative was launches as part of the UAE Coding Day event UAE Codes 2025.

Generative AI is projected to significantly grow the UAE economy, potentially adding Dh298 billion, according to Public First (2025). This economic potential is paired with a clear skills imperative.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

People who attend the training programmes will learn about the fundamentals of AI and be equipped with the related technological skills.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said that the collaboration with one of the world’s leading companies in AI and technology represents an outstanding model of collaboration between the government and private sectors. With these collaborations, the UAE aims to empower society with future skills, support the development of an advanced digital economy, reaffirm the Government’s commitment to expanding access to AI, and drive its vision to become a global hub for innovation, talent, and advanced technologies.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anthony Nakache, Managing Director, Google MENA, said, “Our collaboration with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office on the "AI for All Initiative" is built on a shared belief — AI's benefits must be accessible to all. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to helping more people to leverage AI and make the most of the technology.”

“By providing students with our most advanced Gemini models, empowering SMBs with growth tools, and supporting teachers and journalists, we are helping to build a future where every member of the community can participate safely and confidently in the AI economy." Nakache added.

As part of the initiative, and in collaboration with Google, educational programmes will be organised to empower students, university learners, employees, content creators and people of all ages to use artificial intelligence responsibly and safely. These programmes will also provide training on writing effective prompts for generative AI applications and on developing creative skills through AI-powered tools.

The initiative also targets small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through a dedicated educational series focused on how to leverage artificial intelligence to drive growth and enhance operational efficiency, helping businesses fully utilise its capabilities.

Earlier this month, Google provided university students with 12 months free access to “Gemini 2.5,” the company’s most advanced model, in addition to offering other features designed to promote continuous and creative learning as part of the initiative in collaboration with the UAE Government.

The initiative will include a nationwide campaign throughout 2026 designed to boost public awareness and adoption of essential AI skills. This effort will encourage everyone in the UAE to complete foundational modules on AI literacy and experience the best of Google’s AI including Gemini and more.

In support of the UAE Government’s Vision 2031 for an AI Destination, this initiative is also part of Google's broader MENA AI Opportunity Initiative focused on ensuring AI’s growth potential is accessible to every member of the community. The AI Opportunity Initiative aims to provide essential AI skills, research funding, and access to helpful AI products across MENA by the end of 2027.

Google launched its educational platform, Maharat min Google, in Arabic in 2018. The platform includes courses on digital literacy, with new courses continually added to cover AI developments. Since its launch, the platform has trained over 430,000 people in the UAE.