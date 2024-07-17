Fairytale designs, A-list performers: UAE wedding planners say budgets shot up by 20%

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,433.74 an ounce, up 0.46 per cent
The UAE has become a coveted dream wedding destination, attracting an increasing number of couples who opt to exchange their vows in lavish ceremonies here.
Stefine Heller, a wedding planner from Jam Weddings and Events, said she has noticed a 20 per cent increase in wedding budgets over the last two years.
"Lots of clients now send us these fairytale AI designs for their wedding. There are new technologies for wedding planning; these designers are not always producible because of the high cost. We did something similar to an AI-generated image for a wedding setup, which was quite nice. Of course, these elaborate ceiling decors would increase the wedding cost," Heller said.
'AI wedding designs' describes the application of artificial intelligence to produce highly customised wedding ideas. Extensive and creative components are often used in these designs, like custom lighting, ceiling decorations, and unconventional thematic settings beyond conventional wedding decor.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Another wedding planner said AI's growing influence significantly shapes overall trends. Kunal Rupani, spokesman for The Big Night, a wedding planning firm, said, "It has paved the way for larger scale decor themes and elements and overall designs which have raised wedding budgets. Aside from this, we see technology integrating more within the decor to create seamless design outputs."
Social media and technological advancements have also revolutionised client expectations. "The need for intricate settings and AI-integrated decor is driven by modern couples' desire for unique and customised experiences."
The recent Ambani wedding in India has captured global attention. It is estimated to have cost Dh2.2 billion, making it one of the most expensive weddings ever. With A-listers jetting into the country from around the world in Rolls-Royces and emerald jewellery setting a vibrant tone, the wedding dominated headlines worldwide.
Rupani commented, “This wedding (Ambani) was done on an international level. It has had many heads turning globally. It surely set a standard going forward from which planners locally and internationally will take inspiration."
"We foresee an even larger influx of destination weddings and social events," Rupani predicted. "With the rapid growth of the UAE, the country is growing to be the number one destination for events, and we do not see that slowing down. You really cannot get better than the UAE for any dream event!"
Rupani also pointed out global inflation as the main cause of the escalating wedding expenses in Dubai. "Everything from venue rentals to floral arrangements is affected," Rupani said. This pattern reflects the forces of the global economy on luxury markets across the globe.
"The prices of pretty much everything around us increase due to global inflation, which by default impacts the wedding industry," Rupani pointed out. "This includes venues, food costs, florals, and every other aspect required for a wedding."
Beyond economic factors, Dubai's advantageous location is a major influence on wedding expenses. "Dubai's accessibility to global entertainment and its proximity to neighbouring cities like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah provide couples with unparalleled options," said Rupani. This geographic benefit amplifies Dubai's attraction as a wedding location.
"With the UAE being so conveniently located globally, many factors influence wedding costs," he added. "We can find artists from all around the world to provide entertainment, which would elevate the event's vanity factor. In addition to hosting events in Dubai, clients can also visit nearby locations like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, as these cities also offer a plethora of activities."
Stefine Heller stressed the need to set priorities and budgets. "In my opinion, couples should list their priorities in terms of what is of most importance to them and invest in that," Heller said. "Would hiring an A-lister to perform for your wedding versus spending on floral decorations or having chefs flown in from across the globe to curate a dining experience versus investing in entertainment excite you the most?"
Both experts highlighted the significance of essential wedding elements such as floral arrangements, lighting, and entertainment. "Priorities shuffle among photography, venue, food and decor," Rupani said. Photo booths have also become a priority these days.
"As a wedding planner, you are working with an army of partners that make the vision come to life," he added.
Pricing is often influenced by various factors, including production, sound and lighting equipment, flowers, entertainment, and much more. The experts try their best to maximise the money where they can while keeping in mind the creative vision and the quality based on the client's vision.
"I work with the same vendors for many, many years because I know their quality," Heller added. "I get good prices with them because they are my partners. Since costs have increased by 10 to 20 per cent, this affects my client's prices due to the supplier's rising demands. But I still get very good prices from them, and they always try to match my budget to stay competitive."
ALSO READ:
Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,433.74 an ounce, up 0.46 per cent
The new suite of funding programmes offers companies flexible payment periods of up to 84 months
The 55,000-square-foot centre develops a wide range of products for export to over 100 countries
In the first phase of the initiative, students organised several events including spring fairs, bake sales, and games to raise funds
The airline will codeshare with Batik Air, and customers can transit through Kuala Lumpur International to various destinations in South-east Asia
In response to these concerns, a delivery platform has introduced the 'Respect Pledge' initiative
After his surgeries, Thwayib also developed a hearing loss condition in both of his ears, but he hopes to work again
Keir Starmer attended Reigate Grammar School in London from 1974 to 1981