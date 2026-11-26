The traditional nine-to-five job, where employees are paid for the hours they spend at work rather than the results they deliver, could undergo a major transformation as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the global workforce, a Dubai-based AI strategy consultant has said.

Nader Torki believes the future of employment could increasingly revolve around outcome-based payments, with workers being compensated for what they deliver rather than how long they take to complete a task.

As AI tools enable employees to accomplish work faster, he said, organisations may begin questioning conventional salary structures built around fixed working hours.

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Speaking at the Education Summit 2026, Torki pointed out that the concept of fixed working hours and salaries is relatively recent in the history of employment.

"The future of careers will be based on outcome payments. This is just my personal opinion, but salary-based jobs linked to fixed working hours may change.

"The concept of working eight or nine hours a day for a fixed salary is relatively new; we invented it around 150 years ago."

He suggested that this shift could fundamentally change how companies assess productivity and compensate employees, particularly as AI becomes more deeply integrated into everyday professional tasks.

"In the future, payment could be based on the outcome rather than the time spent working. If someone can deliver the same outcome in eight hours, while another person uses AI to achieve it much faster, why should we pay someone specifically for their time?"

"This could have a significant impact on how salaries and jobs are structured," he added.

More project-based careers

Beyond traditional employment, Torki expects the gig economy to expand, with companies increasingly hiring specialists for specific assignments rather than bringing everyone on board for long-term roles.

He said this could create opportunities for individuals with specialised skills, allowing them to work across multiple projects and organisations instead of depending on a single employer.

"Another important development will be the growth of the ‘gig economy’, which essentially means more freelance and project-based work. Instead of hiring someone for a fixed period, you give them a task or a plan, and they deliver a specific outcome."

"That could be a video, software, an application or another product."

Drawing on his own experience of publishing a book, Torki explained how he relied on different freelancers to complete specialised tasks rather than taking on every aspect of the publishing process himself.

He spent five years writing a 500-page novel but chose to outsource its formatting, cover design and online publishing to professionals.

"My job was to write, not to handle the formatting, marketing and promotional material. So, I paid a freelancer through an online marketplace to format the book."

"I then hired another freelancer to develop the cover based on my idea, and a third person took the work forward and published it online on Amazon."

He said the same approach could apply to professionals across industries, with people outsourcing tasks that fall outside their expertise rather than spending time learning every skill required to complete a project.

Torki also identified the subscription and on-demand economies as two other developments likely to influence future careers. From entertainment and groceries to everyday services, consumers are increasingly paying for access and convenience rather than ownership.

"These three developments — the gig economy, subscription economy and on-demand economy — will have a significant impact on the careers of the future."

AI-related jobs and human skills to see growing demand

As AI adoption accelerates, Torki expects entirely new professional roles to emerge, particularly in areas such as evaluating AI systems, monitoring bias and ensuring responsible use of the technology.

Among the roles he anticipates are AI bias evaluators, AI ethicists, human trainers and AI model capability validators.

He explained that AI bias evaluators would be needed to examine the information used to train systems and assess whether the results generated could reinforce existing prejudices.

"The data used to train AI systems can contain biases. We feed these biases into the systems and then complain that the AI is biased. But the data comes from us.

"We will therefore need specialists to examine potential biases in both the input data and the outputs generated by AI."

AI ethicists, meanwhile, could help businesses and educational institutions ensure that their systems comply with ethical and responsible AI principles.

Another emerging area could involve people training AI agents by demonstrating how specific tasks are performed. Torki said some businesses were already installing cameras to observe employees at work, enabling AI systems to learn from human actions.

"People could be paid to demonstrate how particular tasks are performed, so that robots can eventually learn to do them."

He also highlighted the need for specialists who can evaluate the growing number of AI models entering the market and determine which ones are best suited to particular tasks, including research, image creation and bias assessment.

However, he believes the changing employment landscape will not be limited to technology-related professions.

With AI potentially freeing up people's time and increasing disposable income for some workers, demand for convenience and personal services could also rise.

"There will also be greater demand for comfort-based jobs and services. Why? Because some people may have more time and disposable income as a result of AI.

"This could create demand for services such as delivery, home care, beauty care, personal stylists and virtual assistants."

Torki stressed that these emerging possibilities should not be treated as a fixed list of careers that young people must pursue. Instead, students and those entering the workforce should understand how industries are evolving and where new opportunities could emerge.

"I am not suggesting that the younger generation should necessarily be directed towards these specific professions. The important thing is to recognise the opportunities that may emerge and understand how people can build services that support the wider AI ecosystem."