Ahmed bin Mohammed attends retreat to discuss new strategies for Dubai Media Incorporated’s development

It is critical that the emirate’s media sector redefines its value proposition to take advantage of new emerging opportunities, he says

By Web Desk Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 8:26 PM

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, attended a retreat organised by the Dubai Media Council to discuss strategies for the next phase of Dubai Media Incorporated’s (DMI) development. Held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of DMI, at the Government of Dubai Media Office, the meeting discussed new approaches for enhancing DMI’s competitiveness across digital, broadcast and print platforms.

Sheikh Ahmed said that as Dubai enters a new stage of its development journey, it is critical that the emirate’s media sector redefines its value proposition to take advantage of opportunities emerging in an evolving environment.

His Highness called on senior DMI management to develop new initiatives that can be implemented in a time-bound manner to further transform DMI’s capabilities and help it ride the wave of change sweeping the global media industry. He placed strong emphasis on setting clear KPIs to evaluate the performance of DMI’s divisions.

During the session attended by Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of GDMO; Mohammed Al Mulla, CEO of DMI, members of the Dubai Media Council and leading professionals from the media industry, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed highlighted the importance of establishing strong audience feedback mechanisms that can help DMI enhance its operations, content quality, reach and impact.

The retreat discussed innovative new content models and strategies that can shape a new future for DMI and its subsidiaries. The meeting also explored how talented Emiratis can help communicate a clear and compelling picture of Dubai’s development journey and achievements to both local and international audiences.

Participants in the retreat were of the consensus that quality content is vital to DMI’s development as well as Dubai’s media growth aspirations. The local media sector should adopt the highest international standards and incorporate global best practices in content creation, while making sure that content reflects local cultural values. Deploying the latest technologies and advancing a culture of creativity and innovation will help catalyse the development of media in Dubai, participants at the retreat said.

The retreat also reviewed DMI’s growth outlook in the new digital environment and opportunities for enhancing the regional and global reach and impact of its channels. DMI plays an important role in conveying to key stakeholders Dubai’s ambitious vision for growth and its efforts to become a leading player in shaping the world’s future, participants said.

ALSO READ: