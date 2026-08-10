UAE official reveals son’s memorable summer encounter with Sheikh Mohammed

For Majid, one of the highlights of his summer was not a holiday overseas or a new city, but an unexpected encounter with a familiar face — in what appears to be a city abroad.

When his mother, Afra Al Hameli, Director of Strategic Communications at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, asked him about his favourite summer memory, his answer was simple: running into Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Al Hameli shared the moment on social media platform X, saying that seeing Sheikh Mohammed walking around the city, greeting people with warmth and humility, had left a lasting impression on her son.

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"Seeing [Sheikh Mohmmed] walking around town, taking the time to greet everyone with such genuine warmth and humility, left a lasting impression on him," Al Hameli wrote.

"This is the UAE’s leadership- always close to its people, and an inspiration to generations."

Check out her post below:

When I asked my son Majid about the highlight of his summer, his answer was: running into @HHShkMohd. Seeing His Highness walking around town, taking the time to greet everyone with such genuine warmth and humility, left a lasting impression on him.



This is the UAEâsâ¦ https://t.co/Y5Qo5F3uMC — Afra Al Hameli (@AfraMalHameli) August 10, 2026

While Al Hameli did not specify where the encounter took place, the setting appears to be outside the UAE. Sheikh Mohammed was previously spotted at the Shanghai Me restaurant in London on August 1, during his summer stay in the UK.

The post came as Al Hameli shared a message from Sheikh Mohammed reflecting on the value of family time during the holidays.

“Life taught me .. that the greatest investment in vacations is not the number of cities we visit… but the number of moments we create with our families,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

Sheikh Mohammed is frequently seen interacting with residents in Dubai, from malls and restaurants to public spaces, often stopping to greet people and pose for photos.

In April, gym-goers in Dubai were in for an unexpected surprise when Sheikh Mohammed visited FITCODE, a premium mixed health club in Nad Al Sheba. Videos shared by the gym showed members pausing their workouts as the Dubai Ruler walked through the facility alongside officials.

Such encounters have become a familiar feature of life in the UAE, where members of the leadership are often seen engaging with residents in everyday settings.

For Majid, however, this particular encounter may be one of the summer memories that stays with him longest, a chance meeting that turned an ordinary day into a memorable one.