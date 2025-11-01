UAE official calls out 'fake Emirati identities' on social media

Top UAE official Afra Al Hameli called out what she said are "fake Emirati identities" on social media platforms. She slammed those who called themselves "experts", while they hid behind fake names and "turned lying into a profession."

Al Hameli, Director of Strategic Communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressed that "no lies can conceal the truth, and no clamour can drown out facts".

She added that the UAE "does not chase rumours." The country instead "builds hope, aids the needy, and sows goodness where evil is intended," Al Hameli said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Hameli re-tweeted a video originally posted by X user Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, in which he shared screenshots, and warned the public to "beware of the account [shown in the video], as its goal is to tarnish UAE's reputation.

The original video warned of a fake account which he said misuses crises in the region, and falsely connects them to UAE. Even the photo used in the account is a fake one, Abdulla said.