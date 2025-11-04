From Dubai Frame to Hanging Gardens: 10 places you can visit for Dh50 or less

Exploring culture, nature or history in the UAE never comes with an expensive price tag. Whether you are a resident who wants to enjoy his free time on budget or a tourist who wishes to save some extra money for shopping without missing out on experiences during his visit, the country offers many options of museums, parks, and attractions that are accessible for Dh50 or even free.

The UAE is known worldwide for its luxury and world-class entertainment, from fancy shopping malls and five-star resorts to theme parks and high-end dining experiences. Yet, beyond this glittering image, the country also offers a wide range of affordable options that make leisure accessible to everyone.

This affordability ensures that residents and visitors alike can enjoy the rich culture and vibrant life of the UAE without digging very deep in their pockets.

Here are some of the things you can do in the UAE for as little as Dh50:

1. Sharjah Aquarium

In Sharjah, you can visit the aquarium and explore marine life while being budget-conscious. The Sharjah Aquarium has close to 100 species that visitors can come and observe. These marine species are native to the waters of this region.

The place has 20 different tanks that feature different kinds of aquatic environments – giving you and your children an opportunity to learn extensively about marine life. You can also get a close view of these animals by going through a walkway under the aquarium.

Entry ticket: Dh25 (Adult), Dh15 (Children). Entry is free for babies (newborn-1 year old), seniors (60 years old or older), people with disabilities, senior companions, disability companions, and International Council of Museums (ICOM) members.

2. Dubai Safari Park

In Dubai, animal lovers are in for an affordable treat. The popular Dubai Safari Park, which is open during cooler winter months, boasts over 3,000 animals from 87 different species, offering a rich blend of entertainment and education.

Entry ticket: Dh50 (3 years and above). You can spend a little extra to book the following experiences for Dh20 only: Reptile encounter, tortoise feeding, macaw feeding, cormorant feeding, giraffe feeding, goat feednig, pony grooming.

3. Global Village

One of Dubai’s top attractions, the famous Global Village offers a fun‑filled experience without a hefty ticket price. This lively family destination features pavilions representing countries from around the world, a theme park, diverse dining options, and a wide range of shopping and entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Inside the park, there are a wide range of things you can enjoy for free. Read this Khaleej Times report to know more.

Entry ticket: Dh25 (weekdays), Dh30 (ticket on any day). Entry is free for children under 3, seniors above 65 and people of determination.

4. Garden in the Sky

Located in Expo City Dubai, the Garden in the Sky is a rotating observation tower that lifts visitors 55 metres above Expo for a beautiful panoramic view of the place. The ride earns its name with its green, tree-lined upper deck.

Entry ticket: Dh30 (Entry to Expo City Dubai is free)

5. Hanging Gardens in Kalba

Located on the Sharjah-Kalba Road, the Hanging Gardens in Kalba have over 100,000 trees spanning an area of 1.6 million square feet and towering at a height of 281 meters above sea level.

The destination is the go-to place for people who love green spaces, flowers adorning the terraces, and waterfalls. It also features a restaurant situated 270 metres above sea level, seating up to 100 guests and offering breathtaking panoramic views of three sides of the Hanging Gardens.

Entry ticket: Dh10

6. Al Shindagha Museum

Dubbed the UAE's largest heritage museum, Al Shindagha Museum gives its visitors a chance to delve into Dubai past and enjoy an experience where history and innovation come together.

The place is home to 80 historic houses and 22 pavilions. The area itself will become a 310,000-sqm open-air museum. It offers a glimpse into the traditional Emirati lifestyle and the rich cultural heritage of the region, with exhibits that date back to the 1800s.

Entry ticket: Dh50, Dh20 (for students aged 5 to 24 years old), Dh40 (Group ticket which is valid for 5 people or more), free entry to children unde 5, senior Emiraties and people of determination.

7. The Dubai Frame

Located inside the Zabeel Park, Dubai Frame stands at 150 metres tall and provides a bird's eye view of the emirate's landscape. On one side, it offers a glimpse into the past of the city, while the other side shows the glitzy and glamorous present of it.

Entry ticket: Dh50, Dh20 (Children between 3 and 12 years old), entrance is free for infants under 3 years and People of Determination plus two companions.

8. Etihad Museum

The Etihad Museum tells the story of the UAE unification, giving visitors a chance to educate themselves on the nation's history through interactive exhibits, rare documents, and immersive experiences.

Situated at the historic site where the UAE was founded, the museum provides information on the vision of the Founding Fathers and showcases key milestones from 1968 to 1974.

Entry ticket: Dh25, Dh20 (Students from 4 to 25 years old)

9. Children's City

Children's City is the UAE's first educational city dedicated to children between 2 and 15 years old. The venue offers children a chance to investigate, explore, play, and discover in an entertaining educational format to get useful and valuable information.

It contains several exhibits and programs on applied, Human Body, Nature Centre, Forscherwelt, Space Exploration, Earth Sciences Gallery a Planetarium, Local and International Culture, The Way we live, Toddler's Area and Resource Centre.

In addition to this, Children's City has indoor and outdoor spaces for activities and celebrations throughout the year.

Entry ticket: Dh15, Dh10 (Children from 2 to 15 years old)

10. Khalifa Park

Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Park spans over 30 hectares, featuring beautifully landscaped gardens, fountains, and shaded picnic areas, making it a perfect destination for families and outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors can explore attractions such as a mini‑zoo, a science-focused children’s city, and interactive exhibits that showcase Emirati heritage.

Entry ticket: Dh2, free Entry for children 3 years old and below