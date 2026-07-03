US turns 250: Emirati aerial team to join Independence Day celebrations for first time

For the first time, an Emirati aerobotic team will join massive Independence Day aerial displays as part of celebrations scheduled to take place on July 4, 2026, as the United States commemorate its 250th anniversary.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said on Friday that the aerial display team, Fursan Al Emarat, will fly alongside the US Navy's Blue Angels and US Air Force aircraft, in "a showcase that reflects the depth of the strategic relationship between the UAE and the US, as well as the shared values and longstanding partnership between the two countries".

The team will also perform its signature aerobatic displays over Jones Beach in New York City, displaying its precision flying and professional formations while painting the sky in the colours of the UAE flag in a tribute to national pride and the excellence achieved by Emirati talent.

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A video of Emirati jets arriving in the US and preparing for the display was shared by MOD. Watch here:

US President Donald Trump plans to hold a huge campaign-style political rally on the National Mall in the capital Washington, along with flyovers by military jets and what he has billed as the world's biggest fireworks display. "On July 4 it's going to be approximately 107 degrees (41°C) out, and I'm going to go and I'm going to make a really long speech—just to show that I can do anything," Trump said jokingly.