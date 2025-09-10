UAE: Over 1,800 advertiser permits issued for content creators

The UAE Media Council has issued more than 1,800 advertiser permits to content creators. This comes as a part of the comprehensive initiative to regulate advertising across social media platforms nationwide.

The advertiser permit's primary objectives are:

Supporting investment in the advertising industry

Enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s digital advertising sector

Attracting and empowering creative talent

Protecting the public from advertisements that do not meet approved standards and prevailing societal values

The announcement was made at the 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau at Expo Centre Sharjah from September 10 to 11. The forum is being held under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life”.

Global reach

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, emphasised that the UAE continues to build a vibrant, integrated media environment that empowers creators and attracts talent and investment.

“The UAE continues to build a vibrant, integrated media environment that empowers creators and attracts talent and investment, with a positive and sustainable impact on everyone,” he said.

Al Shehhi explained that advertising regulation strengthens a fundamental pillar of the media industry and effective communication practices, enhancing quality of life for individuals and society.

Over 1,800 advertiser permits were issued to applicants from 75 countries, demonstrating that the council is responding to the needs of social media advertisers while meeting a need for safe content.

Clear framework

The council also announced the launch of the Advertiser Permit Guide 2025 to regulate advertising content on social media. The guide sets out procedures and steps for advertisers — individuals and companies — to obtain a permit after meeting the necessary requirements.

“The Advertiser Permit Guide the UAE Media Council launched today provides a clear and transparent framework for creators and companies working in the advertising industry,” Al Shehhi said. “It encourages them to register to ensure an approved regulatory framework for their digital advertising output. This will help them take advantage of the unique opportunities the UAE offers regionally and globally, given its expertise, capabilities, and investments in this vital field.”

The guide identifies the entities authorised to issue permits in each emirate and details the commercial activities eligible for permits, including advertising services via websites and social media platforms, e-commerce, and marketing management.

Permit types and validity

The guide outlines key advertising requirements and provides guidance on selecting account names for permit holders. It also lists the types of permits available to different categories of applicants.

Citizen and resident advertisers can obtain permits valid for one year, which are renewable. Visitor advertisers are granted permits for three months, renewable for up to six months, to encourage direct investment in the country’s advanced advertising sector.

The comprehensive framework aims to ensure that all advertising content meets the UAE’s quality standards while supporting the growth of the digital advertising ecosystem.