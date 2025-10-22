  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 22, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 30, 1447 | Fajr 05:03 | DXB clear.png29.1°C

UAE announces extension of Advertiser Permit registration

This permit forms part of new regulations aimed at promoting transparency, professionalism, and consumer protection in digital advertising

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 9:19 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: Indian teen's family 'inconsolable' after sudden demise

Dubai: Indian teen's family 'inconsolable' after sudden demise

UAE announces extension of Advertiser Permit registration

UAE announces extension of Advertiser Permit registration

Dubai: 18-year-old Indian student dies suddenly one day after Diwali

Dubai: 18-year-old Indian student dies suddenly one day after Diwali

The UAE Media Council has announced an extension on the registration period for advertising content creators to obtain an Advertiser Permit.

Creators will now be able to register for the permit until January 31, 2026.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

From Abu Dhabi to Krabi: a journey across cultures

thumb-image

Does joy feel out of reach? There’s a word for that

thumb-image

Virginia Giuffre shines light on Epstein ordeal in new memoir

thumb-image

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended

thumb-image

Drone attack hits Sudan's Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening, witnesses say

 

This permit forms part of new regulations aimed at promoting transparency, professionalism, and consumer protection in digital advertising.

More to follow