Young adventurers raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

A team of young Emiratis succeeded in reaching the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, which stands at 5,895 metres. The adventurers raised the UAE flag on the summit, which is the highest peak in Africa and one of the Seven Summits.

The team faced two challenges when embarking on the climb: The first was their choice of the Machame Route, the second most difficult path to the peak.

The second challenge lay in the planning and preparation, as the team members were not just climbers, but a group that devoted their time and effort to preparing themselves mentally and physically in a way that matched the magnitude of the challenge.

This achievement reaffirms that the youth of the UAE are capable of overcoming the toughest challenges in various fields, carrying the nation’s flag with them in every accomplishment.

Just last month, Emirati adventurer Rashid Ghanem Al Shamsi raised UAE flag atop Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak at 5,642 metres above sea level, following a challenging journey through snowstorms and strong winds in Russia’s Caucasus mountain range.