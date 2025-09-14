  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 14, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:47 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.1°C

Young adventurers raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

The team chose Machame Route, the second most difficult path to the peak

Published: Sun 14 Sept 2025, 4:02 PM

Top Stories

'Clear narrative': Quartet statement on Sudan is historic, says UAE President adviser

'Clear narrative': Quartet statement on Sudan is historic, says UAE President adviser

Dubai: Global Village announces opening date for Season 30

Dubai: Global Village announces opening date for Season 30

Asia Cup in UAE: Where to watch India-Pakistan match in Dubai

Asia Cup in UAE: Where to watch India-Pakistan match in Dubai

A team of young Emiratis succeeded in reaching the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, which stands at 5,895 metres. The adventurers raised the UAE flag on the summit, which is the highest peak in Africa and one of the Seven Summits.

The team faced two challenges when embarking on the climb: The first was their choice of the Machame Route, the second most difficult path to the peak.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE weather: Temperatures to dip below 25ºC next week

thumb-image

Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in custody for Charlie Kirk's murder?

thumb-image

Record-high gold prices: UAE residents turn to saving schemes, investing for children's future

thumb-image

Former Nepal PM says wife alive but 'critical' in BBC interview

thumb-image

Dubai: Two men jailed, fined for stealing prescription drugs from pharmacy

 

The second challenge lay in the planning and preparation, as the team members were not just climbers, but a group that devoted their time and effort to preparing themselves mentally and physically in a way that matched the magnitude of the challenge.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This achievement reaffirms that the youth of the UAE are capable of overcoming the toughest challenges in various fields, carrying the nation’s flag with them in every accomplishment.

Just last month, Emirati adventurer Rashid Ghanem Al Shamsi raised UAE flag atop Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak at 5,642 metres above sea level, following a challenging journey through snowstorms and strong winds in Russia’s Caucasus mountain range.