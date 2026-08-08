Adnoc vessel targeted by missile in Strait of Hormuz; UAE condemns Iran attack

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how the US-Iran war has escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

UAE's Adnoc announced that one of its vessels was targeted by a missile while crossing the Strait of Hormuz in the early hours of Saturday, August 8. No injuries were reported, and the situation was brought under control, the company said.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it "condemned the Iranian attack on the Adnoc tanker."

This brings the total number of vessels attacked since the beginning of the regional conflict to 16. In a statement to media on August 7, Adnoc said the attacks since the beginning of the war had resulted in one fatality and 20 injuries to crew members.

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The seafarer was killed when two crude oil tankers, Al Bahyah and Mombasa B, were struck by projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz early on July 14.

In the August 7 statement, Adnoc said the company continues to be "significantly impacted by unprovoked attacks on our people and our assets."

The oil company said it is navigating an "exceptionally challenging environment", but remains focused on meeting customer demands. Adnoc is taking measures to protect people, assets and operations, it said, and called for protection of freedom of navigation and safe passage through international waterways.

UAE condemns August 8 attack on Adnoc tanker

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Iranian attack on the Adnoc tanker, calling it a "blatant violation" of UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

The ministry said that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a "tool for economic pressure or blackmail constitutes an act of piracy by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps", according to the statement.

The UAE ministry emphasised the need for Iran to cease attacks, and ensure "full commitment" to complete, unconditional reopening of the Strait.