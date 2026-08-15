Second attack on Adnoc vessel in Strait of Hormuz in two days; no injuries reported

Adnoc confirmed that one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on the evening of Friday, August 14. The incident resulted in no injuries, and the situation has been brought under control.

In a statement, Adnoc stressed the importance of protecting the safety and well-being of seafarers, while safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security.

The company urged the public to obtain information solely from official sources and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.

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Adnoc had confirmed on Friday that two of their ships were targeted while transiting the critical waterway on August 13, with no injuries reported.

The UAE has strongly condemned the Iranian attacks, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscoring that the act constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation, and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes.

The UAE further stressed the need for Iran to halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure its full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in order to safeguard regional security, and maintain the stability of the global economy and trade.

Nations including Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia condemned the repetitive targeting of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

August 14's incident is the third such act in about a week. Adnoc had said that one of its vessels was targeted by a missile while crossing the Strait of Hormuz in the early hours of Saturday, August 8. No injuries were reported.

In a statement to media on August 7, the company said the attacks since the beginning of the war had resulted in one fatality and 20 injuries to crew members.

The seafarer was killed when two crude oil tankers, Al Bahyah and Mombasa B, were struck by projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz early on July 14.