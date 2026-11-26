Adnoc, a partner of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, is giving away 100 free tickets to the season's weekend.

Fifty people will win two tickets for themselves and a plus-one.

Of these fifty, 15 winners will get two Grandstand Passes each, 20 winners will get two After-Race Concert Tickets each and 15 winners will get two Abu Dhabi Experience Tickets each.

The prize includes the tickets only. Winners are expected to pay for travel, food and other expenses themselves.

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How to apply, get tickets

To enter the draw, one must visit the website (www.adnoc.ae/adgp) to fill out a form and enter in their name, Instagram username and phone number, then select 'Enter to Win'. Entries close on December 1, 2026.

Winners will be selected at random on December 2, 2026 and contacted by email or SMS using the details submitted. Winners must respond within 48 hours, or the prize may be given to a reserve winner.

E-tickets will be sent by email or SMS by December 3, 2026. Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable, cannot be exchanged for cash, and must not be resold. Resold tickets may be cancelled without compensation. Winners may need to provide ID for ticket issuance.