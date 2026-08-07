Adnoc says focused on protecting people, operations amid ongoing 'unprovoked attacks'

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) said on Friday it was being significantly impacted by what it described as unprovoked attacks on its people and assets as it sought to continue meeting customer requirements in an 'exceptionally challenging environment'.

Adnoc said in a statement that 15 of its vessels had been attacked by missiles and drones while transiting the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the conflict, including three this week, leaving one crew member dead and 20 injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Adnoc said it was working closely with relevant authorities and taking all necessary measures to protect its people, assets and operations, while meeting customer requirements as much as possible.

"Freedom of navigation and the safe, uninterrupted passage of commercial shipping through international waterways must be respected and protected without threat, harassment or attack," Adnoc said.

The Strait of Hormuz, which lies between Iran and Oman, is the world’s most important oil-shipping chokepoint, carrying roughly a fifth of global oil consumption.

Shipping through the strategic waterway has faced repeated disruption in recent weeks. Iran has claimed the strait is closed, while US President Donald Trump has said the US has full control over the key route.

Now, talks between Iran and Oman are raising hopes of progress towards reopening the waterway. Iran and Oman are reportedly close to a deal that could allow Tehran to retain effective control over the strait and potentially charge ships a toll to pass through the vital route.