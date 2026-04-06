Adnoc confirms customer supply uninterrupted after Habshan incident in Abu Dhabi

Tragically, one contractor lost his life, and several colleagues were injured during the evacuation

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 6 Apr 2026, 9:28 PM
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ADNOC Gas has confirmed that customer supply remains uninterrupted through its other facilities, following the incident at the Habshan complex on April 3 in Abu Dhabi.

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The incident occurred when falling debris struck the site after a successful interception by air defence systems. Tragically, one contractor lost his life, and several colleagues were injured during the evacuation.

On behalf of the Board, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of ADNOC Gas, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured a swift and full recovery.

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The affected area has been isolated, and the company is conducting a thorough assessment of the damage.

Earlier, the company assured that domestic demand is being met through its other facilities, with no impact on customer supply.

In March, Adnoc Gas, a subsidiary of Adnoc, announced that its operations were continuing after debris fell near certain facilities.

The gas giant confirmed that there were no reported injuries and no impact on its “core processing integrity".

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