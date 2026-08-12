Adnic H1 profit before tax reaches Dh225.1 million on premium growth, higher investment income

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company reported first-half profit before tax of Dh225.1 million, supported by growth in gross written premiums, investment income and continued expansion across regional and international markets.

Gross written premiums reached Dh6.14 billion, supported by growth from strategic clients and additional business from major construction projects. The company maintained a combined ratio of 95.2 per cent, resulting in a net insurance service result of Dh215.4 million.

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Net investment income for the six months reached Dh150.4 million, benefiting from higher bond interest income, rental income and portfolio disposals.

Adnic said the results also reflected provisions related to geopolitical risks, flood-related claims and short-term investment market volatility, while underlying operations remained supported by disciplined underwriting and prudent risk management.

Insurance revenue rises to Dh4.1 billion

Total insurance revenue increased to Dh4.1 billion in the first half, from Dh4 billion a year earlier.

Net insurance service result stood at Dh215.4 million, compared with Dh258.5 million in the same period last year, while net investment income rose to Dh150.4 million from Dh142.4 million.

Profit after tax was Dh201 million, compared with Dh235.3 million in the first half of 2025.

India expansion supports diversification

Adnic continued its international expansion during the period, with its branch in GIFT City, India, becoming fully operational from April 1.

The insurer said the move builds on its cross-border reinsurance business while diversifying revenue streams and strengthening its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing insurance markets.

The company also signed an agreement with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the second quarter to provide a tailored insurance programme for employees and their families.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, said the company remained focused on protecting customers, strengthening its market position and pursuing long-term growth through disciplined underwriting, diversification and international expansion.

Jugal Madaan, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Adnic, said the company’s diversified portfolio, expanding international footprint and strong customer relationships provided a foundation for continued sustainable growth.